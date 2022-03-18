Topps Releases First-Ever Chrome Basketball Hobby Shop Collection

The Topps® Company, a leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and a part of Fanatics Collectibles, today announced its exciting return to basketball with the launch of its first-ever Topps Chrome release with Overtime Elite. Available starting on March 18 on Overtime Elite at shop.overtime.tv, and on March 30 in local hobby shops and topps.com, the Chrome Overtime Elite collection launch marks the first time that Topps’ groundbreaking Overtime Elite cards will be available as a hobby product.

Topps and Overtime Elite officially joined forces ahead of the 2021 OTE season and are now expanding their partnership with a new and innovative product to celebrate the end of the inaugural season. The Chrome Overtime Elite Collection is available just in time for basketball fans to identify their favorites heading into the off season. Having a Topps trading card is a dream for many young athletes, and this launch helps to bring that dream to life.

“Growing up, I used to see my favorite athletes on trading cards, and now to be a part of that group, it’s a real honor,” said OTE athlete Matt Bewley. “I want to be an athlete that young kids aspire to be, so having the opportunity to see and collect my card means a lot to me.”

Overtime Elite is a transformative new sports league that offers top high-school age basketball players the opportunity to prepare for their professional basketball careers both on and off the court. The Topps Chrome Overtime Elite cards will be some of the first trading cards available for potential future NBA superstars.

Highlights from the Topps Chrome Overtime Elite include:

Two Chrome Autographed cards per Hobby Box

per Hobby Box 100 card base set with Hobby Exclusive refractors

Levitate Insert Cards focused on the top high-flyers from throughout Overtime Elite with a vibrant design

Insert Cards focused on the top high-flyers from throughout Overtime Elite with a vibrant design Topps 1969 Insert Cards featuring modified pickup of an all-time Topps classic design

Insert Cards featuring modified pickup of an all-time Topps classic design Future Problems Insert Cards showcasing talented players that opposing coaches already have their eye on

Insert Cards showcasing talented players that opposing coaches already have their eye on SuperFly Insert Cards giving a nod to the grooviness of the 1970s, featuring some of the top OTE players on a colorful background, making them pop

Insert Cards giving a nod to the grooviness of the 1970s, featuring some of the top OTE players on a colorful background, making them pop Chrome autograph cards with one-of-a-kind hobby exclusives

Look out for the first cards of basketball’s future stars including top prospects such as Jean Montero, and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, and many more.

Collectors and fans will be able to purchase the Topps Chrome Overtime Elite on March 18 online at shop.overtime.tv. On March 30, the product will be available at local hobby shops, and online at Topps.com.

About The Topps Company

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, a next-gen physical and digital trading cards company that was launched in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc. Through Fanatics Collectibles, Topps entertains and delights consumers with a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, play.toppsapps.com.

About Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite, or OTE, is a transformative new sports league under the umbrella of Overtime and its 55M+ followers across social platforms. OTE offers 27 of the world’s top young basketball players the opportunity to turn pro, earn six-figure salaries, and develop as basketball players and brands as they prepare for the next level; all while competing against top domestic and international competition.

