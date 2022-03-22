Rock Legend MICHAEL MONROE To Release ‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young’ Album In June!

Rock legend Michael Monroe’s latest slice of raw rock ‘n’ roll heaven, ‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young,’ is to be released by Silver Lining Music worldwide on June 10th, 2022.

“I live too fast to die young, it ain’t nothing when your head’s screwed on,” roars the Crown Prince of exciting, electric frontmen Michael Monroe, on his second album for Silver Lining Music. I Live Too Fast To Die Young, and let that be a victory cry of truth. In an era where pandemics and war are seamless bookends to a continually crazy society, Monroe & co decided to get together in December 2021 to follow up 2019’s critically acclaimed One Man Gang with 11 street-walking’, jive talking’, strutting ‘n’ swaggering proclamations that double down and deliver on that title.

At a time when fun has been hard to feel, I Live Too Fast To Die Young is lean, mean, raw power rock ‘n’ roll music, with cracking cuts such as “Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics”, “All Fighter” and the punky fun of “Murder The Summer Of Love” showing crisp electricity and melodies which wrap their shimmering selves around some razor-sharp riffs. There are also expansive, Stones-tinged saunters such as “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” and “Everybody’s Nobody”, while the title track takes aim between your eyes off a driving back-beat with a defiant chorus dripping with Monroe’s irrepressible attitude.

“This album has a great combination and balance of songs, and the collection tells a great overall story,” says Monroe, who became internationally famous as frontman of the enormously influential Hanoi Rocks in the early ‘80s, “it has a lot of colour and energy, and of course, it is rock ’n’ roll, but punk is also always going to be a part of who we are, that will never die.”

Recorded at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021 and produced by the band with engineer Erno Laitinen, the album features Monroe on lead vocals and harmonica, Steve Conte (guitars and vocals), Rich Jones (guitar, vocals), Karl Rockfist (drums) and Sami Yaffa (bass/vocals/guitar) as well as enjoying several guests including Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash, who solos and provides additional guitars on the title track.

With I Live Too Fast To Die Young, it is clear Michael Monroe is striding into the summer with a triumphant roar to offer you the real rock ‘n’ roll escape of 2022.

I Live Too Fast To Die Young will be available on CD Digipak, 12” Red Vinyl, Signed Limited Edition 12” Vinyl with Alternative Artwork, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Available to pre-order now at this location.

‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young’ Track Listing:

1. Murder The Summer Of Love

2. Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics

3. Derelict Palace

4. All Fighter

5. Everybody’s Nobody

6. Antisocialite

7. Can’t Stop Falling Apart

8. Pagan Prayer

9. No Guilt

10. I Live Too Fast To Die Young

11. Dearly Departed

MICHAEL MONROE TOUR DATES:

08 Apr – House of Rock Bar, Kouvola (FI)

14 Apr – Möysän Musaklubi, Lahti (FI)

15 Apr – Hyvinkääsali, Hyvinkää (FI)

16 Apr – Olympia, Tampere (FI)

21 Apr – Tavastia Club, Helsinki (FI)

22 Apr – Ikaalinen Spa, Ikaalinen (FI)

04 Jun – ROCK HARD FESTIVAL, Gelsenkirchen (DE)

06 Jun – K.B. Hallen, Copenhagen (DK)*

9-11 Jun – SAARISTO OPEN AIR, Kaarina (FI)

10 Jun – ROCK IN THE CITY, Kuopio (FI)

11 Jun – SWEDEN ROCK, Sölvesborg (SE)

15 Jun – Dolina Charlotty, Charlotta (PL)*

17 Jun – Stadthalle, Zwickau (DE) *

18 Jun – AZKENA FESTIVAL, Vitoria-Gasteiz (ES)

21 Jun – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf (DE)*

22 Jun – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (DE)*

25 Jun – HELLFEST, Clisson (FR)

29 Jun – Ippodromo San Siro, Milan (IT)*

07 Jul – SAUNA OPEN AIR, Tampere (FI)

08 Jul – ROCK IN THE CITY, Oulu (FI)

14-15 Jul – VAUHTIAJOT, Seinäjoki (FI)

16 Jul – ROCK IN THE CITY, Rovaniemi (FI)

29-30 Jul – SKOGSROJET FESTIVAL, Rejmyre (SE)

04-06 Aug – WACKEN OPEN AIR, Wacken (DE)

04-06 Aug – VAASA FESTIVAL, Vaasa (FI)

27 Aug – HRH Sleaze, Sheffield (UK)

*Supporting Alice Cooper

For tickets and more information please visit: www.michaelmonroe.com

