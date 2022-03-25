IMAGINE DRAGONS Adds Summer Shows To ‘Mercury World Tour’

Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons have announced 20 new shows on their massive Mercury World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the summer North American tour celebrates the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) kicking off this August in Salt Lake City, UT with special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot on select dates and making stadium stops in Boston, Toronto, and their hometown of Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA in September. This tour will mark the band’s biggest North American shows of their career to date.

On the heels of “Enemy,” which has topped the Alternative Radio chart for the past seven weeks and is rapidly ascending at Top 40 radio (#10) and Hot AC (#9), Imagine Dragons unveiled their new single, “Bones,” the first new music from their forthcoming release Mercury – Act 2. A spirited examination of life and death, the song explodes with an infectious chorus that celebrates the intangible spark that ignites our beings. Listen to “Bones” HERE and view the lyric video below.

TICKETS: General tickets for the new shows go on sale starting Friday, April 1st at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. All other shows are on sale now.

PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Imagine Dragons 2022 tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Monday, 3/28 at 10am local time until Thursday, 3/31 at 10pm local time. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.

MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre +

Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +

Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome +

Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre +

Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre +

Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre +

Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens +

Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron +

Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

Sun May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron +

Tue May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

Wed May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium* ^!

Sun Aug 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre* ^!

Tue Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center* ^!

Fri Aug 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium* ^!

Sun Aug 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live* ^!

Tue Aug 16 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion* ^!

Thu Aug 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* ^!

Sat Aug 20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park* ^!

Mon Aug 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre* ^!

Wed Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre* ^!

Fri Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL* ^!

Sun Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center* ^!

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre* ^!

Thu Sep 01 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman* ^!

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*!

Mon Sep 05 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park* ^!

Thu Sep 08 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre* ^!

Sat Sep 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium* ^!

Tue Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* ^!

Thu Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium* ^!

*New Dates

+With support from AVIV

^With support from Maclemore

! With support from Kings Elliot

ABOUT IMAGINE DRAGONS

Imagine Dragons teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin on Mercury – Act 1, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Mercury – Act 1 marks the band’s first new music since their 2018 album Origins, and features the singles “Wrecked”, “Cutthroat” and “Follow You . ” “Follow You” reached No. 1 on both Mediabase’s Alternative Radio chart and Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. It marked the band’s quickest ascent to the top of the Billboard chart, surpassing the seven-week climb for “Natural” in 2018 and eight-week climb for “Believer” in 2017.

??With 49 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 75 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard’s Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band – “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Radioactive.” Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence. Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track “Radioactive” topped Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. 2015’s Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: “Believer,” the GRAMMY-nominated “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with “Thunder” rising to the No. 1 spot. The band’s fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard’s Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single “Natural” spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time “most spins in a week” at the format.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury – Act 1 was released on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word “mercurial,”Mercury – Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band’s first album since 2018’s ORIGINS.

“Follow You” and “Cutthroat” were the first glimpses into the new record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band’s quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album’s current single, “Wrecked,” is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.

