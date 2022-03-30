Wes Craven’s ‘Cursed’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Release Set For May Via Scream Factory

At long last, Wes Craven’s CURSED howls its way into your home as a 2-disc Collector’s Edition Blu-ray on May 10, 2022. The release features both the Theatrical and Unrated cuts of the film! A must-have for movie collectors, this Blu-ray release contains special bonus content, including a new 4k scan of the theatrical cut and unrated cut, interviews with actor Derek Mears, editor Patrick Lussier, and more.

Pre-order now from ShoutFactory.com and receive an exclusive rolled 18”x 24” poster featuring new artwork from artist Colin Murdoch, while supplies last!

Directed by horror master Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson (Scream), this frightening horror-thriller stars Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death), Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland), Judy Greer (Halloween Kills), and Milo Ventimiglia (Kiss Of The Damned). A werewolf loose in Los Angeles changes the lives of three young adults who, after being mauled by the beast, learn that the only way to break the curse put upon them is to kill the one who started it all!

CURSED Collector’s Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray

Featuring Theatrical and Unrated cuts of the movie — *Please note: The Unrated Cut is not the original Craven cut of the film featuring different actors in the roles.

Theatrical Cut

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing – an interview with actor Derek Mears

NEW A Movie That Lives Up To Its Title – an interview with editor Patrick Lussier

Behind the Fangs: The Making of CURSED

The CURSED effects

Becoming a Werewolf

Creature Editing 101

Theatrical Trailer

Unrated Cut

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Select Scenes with Audio Commentary by special effects artist Greg Nicotero and actor Derek Mears

