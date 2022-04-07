Scream Factory To Unleash ‘Candyman’ 4K UHD + Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition In May!

Scream Factory has announced plans to unleash their CANDYMAN Collector’s Edition 4K UHD on May 24th. The release marks the first Ultra High-Definition release for the horror classic. This definitive collector’s edition will come with many special features and is currently available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com.

The myth of Candyman has endured for generations. His legacy is eternal rage. Written and directed by Bernard Rose (Frankenstein), executive produced by Clive Barker (Nightbreed), and music by Philip Glass, CANDYMAN stars Virginia Madsen (Sideways, Dune), Tony Todd (Night of the Living Dead, The Crow), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, Gattaca), and Kasi Lemmon (Eve’s Bayou, The Silence of the Lambs).

This gut-wrenching thriller follows a graduate student whose research summons the spirit of the dead! When Helen Lyle hears about Candyman, a slave spirit with a hook hand who is said to haunt a notorious housing project, she braves the gang-ridden territory to visit the site … and unwittingly ignites a string of terrifying, grisly slayings! But the police don’t believe in monsters and charge Helen with the crimes. And the only one who can set her free is Candyman.

CANDYMAN Collector’s Edition 4K UHD Specs:

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

DISC 3 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High Definition (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

English SDH Subtitles/1992/Approximate Feature Running Time: +/- 99 Minutes

4K Ultra-HD with Dolby Vision HDR playback requires Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player and Dolby Vision-capable 4K UHD Television.

Special Features:

DISC 1 – UHD – Both Cuts:

NEW 4K transfer from the original negative, supervised and approve by writer/director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond (Theatrical Cut) by Arrow Video

NEW 4K UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both cuts of the film, the US R-rated version and the unrated version featuring alternate, more graphic footage, presented via seamless branching

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd (Theatrical Cut)

Audio commentary with authors/film historians Stephen Jones and Kim Newman (Theatrical Cut)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC 2 – Blu-Ray – Theatrical Cut:

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd

Audio commentary with authors/film historians Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Audio Commentary with Bernard Rose, author Clive Barker, producer Alan Poul and actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen and Kasi Lemmons

Audio Commentary with Bernard Rose, from The Movie Crypt Podcast hosted by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch

Sweets to the Sweet: The Candyman Mythos featuring interviews with Bernard Rose, producer Alan Poul, executive producer Clive Barker, actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd and Kasi Lemmons

Clive Barker: Raising Hell – an interview with author/artist/filmmaker Clive Barker

The Heart of CANDYMAN – an interview with actor Tony Todd

Bernard Rose’s Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Screenplay (BD-Rom)

DISC 3 – Blu-Ray – Unrated Cut:

NEW Dolby Atmos track

NEW Looking Back in the Mirror – an interview with actress Vanessa Williams

Be My Victim – an interview with Tony Todd

It Was Always You, Helen – an interview with actress Virginia Madsen

Reflection in the Mirror – an interview with actress Kasi Lemmons

A Kid in Candyman – an interview with actor DeJuan Guy

The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman – an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart

Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman – including interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe and Mark Coulier

A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden” – writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story, “The Forbidden”

Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman – a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes

