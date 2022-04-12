‘Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners’ Comedy Special To Premeire April 21st On HBO Max

The Max Original stand-up comedy special, MARLON WAYANS PRESENTS: THE HEADLINERS, debuts THURSDAY, APRIL 21 on HBO Max. Five up-and-coming comics join comedy legend Marlon Wayans for an hour of no-holds-barred stand-up.

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special feature the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D.C. Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo, and noted “closer” Esau McGraw. With everyone decked out in their Sunday best, MARLON WAYANS PRESENTS: THE HEADLINERS centers on the comedians’ frank takes on fatherhood, fear, dating, disappointment, adult orthodonture, and so much more.

Directed by Troy Miller, MARLON WAYANS PRESENTS: THE HEADLINERS is executive produced by Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez, Troy Miller, Steve Harris and Michael Rotenberg. MARLON WAYANS PRESENTS: THE HEADLINERS is Wayans second comedy special for HBO Max following the 2021 release of “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is.”

