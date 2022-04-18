WIZ KHALIFA and LOGIC Announce Co-Headlining ‘Vinyl Verse’ Tour 2022

Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced their co-headline Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 featuring special guests DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on July 27th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine making stops across the U.S. in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2nd. Visit vinylverse.co for the full list of dates.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 22nd at 10am on Ticketmaster.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Vinyl Verse Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday April 19th at 10am ET until Thursday, April 21st at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VINYL VERSE TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 27– Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Thu Jul 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^

Sat Jul 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion^

Tue Aug 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater^

Wed Aug 03 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center^

Fri Aug 05 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sat Aug 06 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

Sun Aug 07 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^

Mon Aug 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

Wed Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Thu Aug 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Sun Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion^

Tue Aug 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclay’s Center^

Wed Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center!

Fri Aug 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live!

Sat Aug 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre!

Sun Aug 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Mon Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

Tue Aug 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Thu Aug 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

Sat Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Sun Aug 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Tue Aug 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

Thu Sep 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri Sep 02 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

^With support from 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God

! With support from DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God

ABOUT WIZ KHALIFA:

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS? in 2011. ?ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You” featuring The Weekend. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ?debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single “We DemBoyz.” Soon after, Wiz’s track,? “See You Again,” off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, “See You Again” broke records by being Spotify’s most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, “See You Again” continued its success by winning a Critics’ Choice Award in the “Best Song” category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories “Top Hot 100 Song” and “Top Rap Song,” earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media,” and a Golden Globe nomination in the category “Best Original Song – Motion Picture.” Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks “Bake Sale” featuring Travis Scott and “Elevated.” In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining “The High Road Summer Tour” with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. Later that year, Wiz’s mixtape, LAUGH NOW, FLY LATER, was released in November and featured the chart-topping hit, “Letterman.” His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018. Following the release, Wiz and rap duo Rae Sremmurd hit the road for their “Dazed and Blazed Tour” throughout summer 2018. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award-winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the “Best Gin”. In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. In the summer of 2019, Wiz went on his “Decent Exposure Summer Tour” with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. In November 2019, Wiz starred in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” as the re-occurring character of Death alongside Hailee Steinfeld. The third and final season debuted in 2021. Wiz is also a series regular in Fox’s animated sitcom, “Duncanville” which will have its season 3 premiere on May 1, 2022. On 4/20 of 2020, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his tracks, “Contact”, featuring Tyga and his latest single, “Still Wiz”. In October of 2020, Wiz, along with Nextbite, launched his latest business venture, a delivery only restaurant chain, HotBox by Wiz. The restaurant is now in all major metro areas. In 2021, Wiz released his latest playlist, Taylor Nights. Most recently Wiz released his collaborative album, Full Court Press, with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA as well as his solo single, “Iced Out Necklace.” Additionally, Wiz has joined the Professional Fighters League World Class Ownership Group. In his advisory role, Khalifa will collaborate with the league on integrating various elements of pop culture – from music integration and content creation to MMA lifestyle apparel.

ABOUT LOGIC:

Since his emergence in 2010, multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated Logic (aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, aka Bobby Hall) has separated himself from the pack as one of the most prolific and prevalent artists of the past decade, a New York Times Bestselling author, and a positive force for change. The Maryland native progressed from a now-legendary run of mixtapes to three number one albums, two GRAMMY® Award nominations, dozens of gold and platinum certifications, sold out arena tours on multiple continents, and 6 billion streams and counting.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.