MTV To Launch ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’ Series Hosted by Travis Mills and Rahne Jones

MTV has announced that recording artist Travis Mills and actress Rahne Jones are set to host its new docuseries, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! which will premiere on Tuesday, April 26 at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and launch internationally the following month.

In the exciting new docuseries, hosts Mills and Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

Each episode, the hosts will investigate every jaw-dropping twist of a relationship on the brink, uncover shocking clues and theories as to why they’re being kept hidden, and bring the couple face to face to expose the shocking truths behind their partner’s deception. When their unpredictable secrets are finally revealed, will the truth set them free or will it end the relationship forever?

Mills is a recording artist, actor, and on-air personality who hosts his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Travis Mills Live as well as his hit podcast ADHD with Travis Mills. He’s the co-host of MTV’s docu-series Ghosted: Love Gone Missing opposite Rachel Lindsay.Mills is the lead singer and guitarist in the pop-punk rock band Girlfriends, which recently released their debut album and toured Winter 2021 with Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun. Mills has also appeared in NBC’s Good Girls, Netflix’s Flaked, The Coop for Funny Or Die, and Freeform’s series, Alone Together. His cross-platform Social Media following is 5M+.

Jones is an actor, writer, host and activist hailing from Silver Spring, MD. Jones made her professional acting debut as Skye Leighton in the Golden Globe nominated Netflix television series The Politician starring alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, and Bette Midler. Jones’ other credits include the groundbreaking FX series Pose and After School History, Jones’ own social media based educational comedy series. Prior to becoming an actor Rahne spent four years working for the Department of Homeland Security.

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! is produced for MTV by SHARP Entertainment. Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Bonnie Biggs are Executive Producers for SHARP Entertainment. Todd Radnitz, Nadim Amiry, and Leanne Mucci are Executive Producers for MTV. Developed By Marisa Weinstein, John Varela for MTV.

