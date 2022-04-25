STAIND Announces Tour Dates For September 2022

Multi-platinum rock band, STAIND has announced 2022 summer tour dates, kicking off September 8 in Niagara Falls, NY. After a five-year hiatus, STAIND roared back on the scene in 2019, with unforgettable festival and sold-out solo dates. The band will perform some of their biggest hits along with heavier deeper cuts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29, but a special artist pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 26th @ 10:00am local time – Thursday, April 28th @ 10:00pm local time (password: STAIND22) Purchase tickets HERE!

Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, Johnny April and Jon Wysocki formed STAIND in 1995, in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been A While,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. STAIND is currently comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli.

EVENING WITH STAIND SEPTEMBER 2022 TOUR DATES:

Thursday, Sept 8 Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Casino

Friday, Sept 9 Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino

Saturday, Sept 10 Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino

Sunday, Sept 11 Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center

Thursday, Sept 15 Corning, CA @ Rolling Hills Casino

Friday, Sept 16 Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino

Saturday, Sept 17 Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Casino*

Sunday, Sept 18 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Virgin Casino

Tuesday, Sept 20 Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol

Thursday, Sept 22 Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Casino

Friday, Sept 23 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

Saturday, Sept 24 Shawnee, OK @ Firelake Grand Casino

*No artist presale, tickets go on sale to public May 9

Stay tuned for upcoming new music and tour updates.

