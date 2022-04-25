STEVIE NICKS Announces Additional Dates For Limited Engagement 2022 Tour

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the addition of four special amphitheater shows to her existing limited engagement tour this year. Produced by Live Nation, the additional 4 shows start June 10th at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield making stops across the U.S. in Mountain View and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on June 21st.

These shows are in addition to her appearances at iconic Festivals including Bonnaroo and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10am on livenation.com

TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 10 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

