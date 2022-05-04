Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) Announces July Tour Dates!

On the heels of a successful, sold-out series of spring tour dates, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have announced a July headline tour. The tour kicks off on July 22 at Soundstage in Baltimore, and the band will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and more; along with a special appearance in Michael C. Hall’s hometown of Raleigh, NC. A fan pre-sale will take place tomorrow, and the public sale begins Friday, May 6 at 10AM local time. For tickets and more information, please PRESS HERE.

Princess Goes recently announced details of the Ketamine Remixes EP, and shared the “Ketamine (ULTRAPOP REMIX)” by Detroit Collective The Armed – PRESS HERE to listen. The track that started it all, “Ketamine” was the first release from their debut self-titled EP and most recently appeared in the closing credits of Dexter: New Blood’s episode 5. The Ketamine Remixes EP will be released on May 13 via the band’s own Morpho Music, and the full track listing can be found below. To celebrate, the band will perform another sold-out show at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge the night before on Thursday, May 12, and a second show was just added due to overwhelming demand. PRESS HERE for tickets.

Led by charismatic frontman Michael C. Hall, the band’s live show is exciting and eerie, mesmerizing and impassioned. “When they began to play, magic occurred,” said When The Horn Blows. “From the opening notes of their set, the trio were a sight and sound to behold. Piercing synth tore through the venue as the night set off on an explosive journey of bass heavy electronica and almost vaudeville-esque crooning. Meanwhile, the rows of lights shining through the smoke gave the venue an almost ultraviolet feel, as if the entire show was just a shared hallucinogenic fever dream.”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum’s 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING showcases the band’s myriad influences that converge to create the sound that has been earning critical acclaim since the release of the band’s self-titled EP from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet, FLOOD, Forbes, Huffington Post, NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Entertainment Tonight and more. Fueled by synthesizers and drums, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is a swirl of glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

The band is currently in the studio working on new music. Stay tuned for more updates and information in the coming weeks!

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum July Tour Dates

July 22 – Baltimore, Maryland – Soundstage

July 23 – Detroit, Michigan – Smalls

July 24 – Chicago, Illinois – The Metro

July 25 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Varsity Theater

July 27 – Columbus, OH – Anthenaeum Theater

July 28 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

July 29 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

July 30 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

Ketamine Remixes EP Track Listing

Ketamine (Brandon Bost Remix) Ketamine (Pihka Is My Name Remix) Ketamine (The Armed Remix) Ketamine (Lauren Flax Remix)

About Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).The three band members met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal ‘Mermaid Avenue’ collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohenspent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with Boy Georgeand Cyndi Lauper.

FOLLOW PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.