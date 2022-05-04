SALIVA Releases Official Music Video for Single “Revelation Man” — New Tour Dates Announced!

Multi-Platinum, Grammy nominated band Saliva has released the official music video for their single “Revelation Man.” Additionally, they will be hitting the road this June with the band Otherwise.

Their first new music in 4 years, the first track, “Revelation Man,” is very personal to singer Bobby Amaru who states, “Revelation man is about a guy who couldn’t accept the struggles of his own addictions. He had to hit rock bottom to see the light. When I say “had to die to find a revelation.” I don’t mean dying literally but there were moments in my life where I felt like I had. It particularly relates with me because of my sobriety of 3 1/2 years. I went through a lot of things before I got sober. ”

Saliva with Otherwise Tour Dates:

6/2 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

6/3 – Corbin, KY – Icehouse

6/4 – Huntsville, AL – Shagnasty’s

6/5 – Clarksville, TN – The Warehouse

6/8 – Horseheads, NY – The L

6/9 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon

6/10 – Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room

6/11 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

6/14 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts

6/15 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

6/16 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

6/17 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

6/19 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

6/21 – Springfield, MO – Kiss Bar and Grill

6/22 – Arnold, MO – 21 Rock

6/23 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

