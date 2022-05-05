King's X - Photo by Derek Soto
Music News

KING’S X Ink Deal With InsideOutsideMusic/Sony Music; Complete Work On First Album In 14 years!

Written by on

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor and Jerry Gaskill, are pleased to announce they have signed with InsideOutMusic/Sony Music worldwide. They will be the label-home for the bands forthcoming 13th studio album and first new music in 14 years, which has just been completed, The long-awaited new record will see the light of day on the September 2nd, 2022.

“I feel like it’s been forever since we put out a new album, and I’m ready for the world to hear our latest offering, hopefully there’s a little bit of everything that you love about Kings X, three sides of one is the best way to describe it. The groove is with us!” – dUg Pinnick

“It’s really gonna happen! The new record is coming out soon. I’m happy to be working with the team at InsideOut/Sony Music. I’m happy with the record. I’m happy everybody gets to hear it. It’s a happy day. Or at least that’s what I’m telling myself. Hope you enjoy it!!!” – Jerry Gaskill

“I have a long standing relationship with InsideOut and am so pleased that InsideOut/Sony is releasing the new King’s X album.”  – Ty Tabor

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: “We have known the guys since forever and have been fans even before then. We are really looking forward to adding another album to their impressive legacy. Working on a King’s X album is always a highlight and an honour!”

The bands forthcoming new album saw them working with Emmy Award-winning engineer, mixer and producer Michael Parnin (Rage Against The Machine, Mark Lanegan) at his Blacksound Studio in California. He comments: “I am very proud of the energy and work put into this album, especially of all the different vocal performances and varied musical influences mixed together as one. In true King’s X fashion, we had several obstacles to overcome, and it wasn’t easy but hopefully worth it to the amazing die-hard fans out there who have been waiting so patiently and to the new listeners hearing King’s X for the first time. It’s an honest labor of love that I am excited the world finally gets to hear.”

King’s X are set to return to stages in 2022, heading to Europe in September and returning to North America for more dates in October.

KING’S X ON TOUR:

Europe & UK
1st September – Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany
2nd September – Veruno Musica Festival, Veruno, Italy
3rd September – Old Capitol, Langenthal, Switzerland
6th September – Hirsch, Nürnberg, Germany
7th September – Colos-Saal – Aschaffenburg, Germany
9th September – Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands
10th September – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
12th September – Spirit of 66, Verviers, Belgium
13th September – Kantine, Cologne, Germany
14th September – Le Forum, Vaureal (Paris), France
16th September – The Brook, Southampton, UK
17th September – Picturedrome, Holmfirth, UK
18th September – Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK
20th September – Garage, Glasgow, UK
22nd September – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
23rd September – Junction, Cambridge, UK
24th September – KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
26th September – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
27th September – Academy 2, Manchester, UK
28th September – Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
30th September – Biebob, Vosselaar, Belgium
1st October – Hypothalamus, Rheine, Germany

North America
28th July – Gramercy Theatre, NYC, NY, USA
29th July – Sellersville Theatre, Sellersville, PA, USA
30th July – Spyglass Ridge Winery, Sunbury, PA, USA
19th October – Amos’ Southend, Charlotte, NC, USA
20th October – The Concourse, Knoxville, TN, USA
21st October – The Forum, Hazard, KY, USA
23rd October – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN, USA
25th October – The Howlin’ Wolf, New Orleans, LA, USA
27th October – Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX, USA
28th October – Trees, Dallas, TX, USA
29th October – Warehouse Live, Houston, TX, USA

Look out for more info on the new album in the coming months!

KING’S X online:
https://www.kingsxrocks.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KingsXofficial/
https://twitter.com/kingsx
https://www.instagram.com/kingsxofficial/

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares