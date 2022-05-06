THE OFFSPRING Unveil Video for “Behind Your Walls”

The Offspring have unveiled the official video for their new single “Behind Your Walls.” The eerily beautiful animated short depicts a couple trying to navigate a desolate post-apocalyptic landscape riddled with seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Director and animator Jeb Hardwick worked closely with lead singer and songwriter Dexter Holland to create a visual accompaniment to the song’s lyrics.
“The song evoked a sense of a couple trying to connect through emotional barriers that had been building over time,” explains Hardwick. “I wanted to take that prompt and turn it into a dark fairytale, a sort of dystopian take on the classical storytelling structure of writers like the Brothers Grimm. I wanted the video to have an ambiguous dreamlike aesthetic to it, so I was keen to take away some of the sharpness and crispness usually associated with CGI and give a sense of it being somewhere between a moving painting and a 1920s German Expressionist film.”
Guitarist Noodles offers further insight. “‘Behind Your Walls’ is about trying to reach somebody who is feeling isolated, alone, or depressed. How do you reach out and get through the emotional chasm that exists? Sometimes it feels impossible to grab a hold of that person and pull them back to ‘safety,’ emotionally and mentally. The song is about that struggle.”
The Offspring are currently on tour in support of their most recent album, Let the Bad Times Roll. Stops along the US portion of the tour include Baltimore, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee. The band has also confirmed appearances at summer festivals throughout Europe, Japan, and Brazil.
A full list of shows is below. For ticket information, go to https://www.offspring.com/tour.
The Offspring – 2022 Tour
May 6 Tampa, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 8 Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle
May 10 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
May 11 Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavillion
May 12 Asbury Park, NJ, Stony Pony Summerstage
May 15 Boston, MA, House of Blues
May 17 New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 18 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
May 20 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
May 21 Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 22 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
June 3 Nürburgring, Nüburg, Germany, Rock Am Ring
June 4 Nürnberg, Germany, Rock Im Park
June 7 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal
June 9 Interlaken, Switzerland, Greenfield Festival
June 11 Nickelsdorf, Austria, Nova Rock Festival
June 12 Prague, Czech Republic, A-Park, Ledárny Bránik, Prague Summer Festival
June 15 Crans-près-Céligny, Switzerland, Caribana Festival
June 16 Vitoria-Gastiez, Spain, Azkena Rock Festival
June 17 Clisson, France, Hellfest 2022
June 19 Dessel, Belgium, Graspop Metal Meeting
June 21 Milano, Italy, Carroponte
June 22 Padova, Italy, Sherwood Festival
June 24 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands, Jera On Air Festival
June 25 Münster, Germany, Vaintream Rockfest
June 26 Evreux, France, Rock in Evreux
July 13 Calgary, AB Roundup Festival
July 28 Costa Mesa, CA, Pacific Amphitheatre
July 29 Paso Robles, CA, Vino Robles Amphitheatre
July 30 Sacramento, CA, Hard Rock Live
Aug 4 Sherbrooke, QUE Palais Des Sports
Aug 6 Rimouski, QUE Les Grandes Fetes
August 20 Tokyo, Japan, Japan Summer Sonic 2022
August 21 Osaka, Japan, Japan Summer Sonic 2022
September 8, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Rock in Rio
About The Offspring:
Legends and innovators of the Southern California rock scene, The Offspring have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, won countless awards, and have toured consistently, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone. Their music has had a lasting impact across film, television, and video games, and their latest album Let the Bad Times Roll has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the US. The album peaked at #3 on the UK chart and hit #1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the US.
