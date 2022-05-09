‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ — First Trailer For James Cameron’s Long-Awaited ‘Avatar’ Sequel Unleashed!

The first trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” has hit the web! Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

Official Synopsis: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is slated to hit theaters on December 16th. Additionally, 20th Century Studios will re-release the original “Avatar” on September 23rd.

