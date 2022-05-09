CRADLE OF FILTH Ink Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records has announced their exciting new partnership with English extreme metal titans CRADLE OF FILTH, who have just signed a worldwide contract with the label!

Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme black metal genre, CRADLE OF FILTH – led and revolutionized by iconic frontman Dani Filth – reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today’s top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style. The rule of Filth began in 1991, followed by the unleashing of 1994’s The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh – humble beginnings that expanded into cinematic classics like Cruelty And The Beast and Midian.

The band’s unyielding international touring schedule has garnered them a massive following both in the cult underground and at the top of the mainstream, defying trends while staying true to their roots. More recent offerings such as 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 2017’s Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay continued to bolster the unremitting legacy of Filth, until the band, along with the rest of the universe, was abruptly halted by the global pandemic in 2020. But, as is evident by the staggering response from their devoted legion of followers, that time was put to good use, spurring the emergence of the band’s latest, breathtakingly heavy offering, 2021’s Existence Is Futile. The album debuted at #20 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre, on the Hard Music Albums charts at #4 in the US and #5 in Canada, #9 on the German Album charts, #3 and #5 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart and UK Independent Albums chart respectively, #4 on the Finnish Albums chart and many more, proving that CRADLE OF FILTH continue to own the dark.

Now, Napalm Records is honored to deliver the band’s haunting hallmark to the masses as their musical panorama reaches into the future.

CRADLE OF FILTH mastermind Dani Filth says:

“It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle Of Filth in 2022 and beyond.

We’d like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing for the band and its music.

All hail the eternal ‘Filth!”

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records adds:

“We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family. Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we’re able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle Of Filth!”

CRADLE OF FILTH just kicked off their North American tour dates! See below for all current dates, including subsequent summer festivals and tour dates in the Europe and the UK this fall:

2022 North American tour dates:

*with Danzig & Crobot

^CRADLE OF FILTH headliner

5/10 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

5/11 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

5/12 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club ^

5/14 Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center*

5/15 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

5/17 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s*

5/18 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*

5/19 Austin, TX @ Stubbs’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

5/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom ^

5/22 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater ^

5/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

5/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^

5/26 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

5/29 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre ^

5/30 Saskatoon, Canada @ Coors Event Centre ^

6/1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

6/2 Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

6/3 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop ^

6/4 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House ^

6/6 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater ^

6/7 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial ^

6/9 Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

6/10 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

6/11 Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC ^

2022 Summer Festivals:

7/15 Kallithea, Greece @ Release Athens 2022

7/16 Fuengirola, Spain @ Metal Paradise Fest 2022

7/29 Durham, United Kingdom @ Dominion Festival 2022

8/3 Bra?ov, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2022

8/11 Jarom??, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault 2022

8/12 Oulu, Finland @ North of Hell Festival

8/13 Turku, Finland @ KNOTFEST Finland 2022

9/16 France @ Mennecy Metal Fest

9/23 Monterrey, Mexico @ Mexico Metal Fest VI

Dark Horses and Forces European Tour w/ Alcest:

10/1 FRA, Paris, Elysée Montmartre

10/3 LUX, Luxembourg Rockhal

10/4 BEL, Antwerp, Trix

10/5 HOL, Eindhoven, Effenaar

10/7 HOL, Zwolle, Hedo

10/8 GER, Bochum Matrix

10/9 GER, Berlin, Columbia Theater

10/10 GER, Cologne, Essigfabrik

10/12 CZE, Brno, Fleda

10/13 AUT, Vienna, Simm City

10/14 ITA, Milan, Live Club

10/15 SWI, Zurich, Komplex 457

10/17 GER, Munich, Backstage Werk

10/19 FRA, Toulouse, Le Bikini

10/21 SPA, Barcelona, Razzamataz 1

10/22 SPA, Madrid, BUT Club

10/23 SPA, Pamplona, Totem

10/25 FRA, Rennes L’etage

10/27 UK, Bristol Marble Factory

10/28 UK, Nottingham Rock City

10/29 UK, London, Indigo – “The Monstrous Sabbat” Event

Stay tuned for more CRADLE OF FILTH news coming soon!

