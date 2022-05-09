ERASER: REBORN – First Movie Clip & Photos Revealed! Set To Hit Digital, Blu-ray and DVD On June 7th!

Check out the first-ever clip reveal and never before seen photos from ERASER: REBORN, available on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD on June 7th, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The all-new original film, ERASER: REBORN, a reboot of the 1996 blockbuster, follows US Marshal Mason Pollard, a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence. In this exciting clip from the action-packed film Pollard (played by Dominic Sherwood) warns Rina (played by Jacky Lai), a witness under his protection, and her lawyer Vanessa (played by Susan Danford) that an attack is imminent. Check out the clip below!

Eraser: Reborn stars Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters) as Mason Pollard, Jacky Lai (V-Wars) as Rina Kimura, McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom) as Sugar Jax, a local gangster. The film is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead3: The Siege). Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) produce for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographers, Michael Swan and George Amos, production designer, Franz Lewis, costume designer, Neil McClean and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa.

Official Synopsis: U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in “erasing” people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he’ll be the one who’s erased. Permanently.

