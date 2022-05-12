‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ — Paramount+ Rolls Out Official Trailer For Exclusive Event Premiering June 1st

Paramount+ has announced that the service’s next “South Park” exclusive event, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, will premiere Wednesday, June 1 in the U.S., and roll out internationally in all markets where the service is available. Paramount+ will debut a fourth “South Park” exclusive event later this summer, date to be announced.

The first two “South Park” exclusive events, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID and SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, debuted in 2021 and are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.

This year, “South Park,” the series, celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short “The Spirit of Christmas.” Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. “South Park’s” website is SouthPark.cc.com.

Building on MTV Entertainment Studios’ new and expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, “South Park” has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.

