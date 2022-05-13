BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release Official Music Video For “Born Again”

BLACK VEIL BRIDES are “Born Again.” Immediately following the conclusion of the sold-out Trinity Of Terror Tour across America, the band unveils the cinematic clip for “Born Again,” the fourth single from their latest album, The Phantom Tomorrow. Helmed by feature film and music video director Vicente Cordero (Cradle Of Filth, DevilDriver, David Hasselhoff) and produced in collaboration with occult luxury/streetwear masterminds MM Custom Fabrications, the evocative “Born Again” video arrives, appropriately, on Friday the 13th.

“This video was an opportunity to use the more macabre imagery we grew up loving as fans of classic horror movies,” explains Black Veil Brides frontman and founder Andy Biersack. It also offered a chance to further flesh out the immersive world of The Phantom Tomorrow, told in multiple companion mediums, including comic books, action figures, and of course, music videos.

“We show a bit of what goes on in the ‘9th Circle,’ which is the location in our Phantom Tomorrow storyline that exists as a plane of existence outside of reality,” says Andy. “It’s a more esoteric version of a fire-and-brimstone afterlife, but one that is directly attacking your daily life.”

Produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush, Set It Off), The Phantom Tomorrow gave the band their first Top 10 hit on Mainstream Rock Radio, “Scarlet Cross.” Like that song or the group’s gold-certified 2013 anthem “In The End,” “Born Again” blends accessible hooks and sharp metaphors.

“I think all of us struggle with demons that hold us back or make it difficult to get through life,” adds Andy. “This song and video are about that push and pull. And how, ultimately, the battle is won not by pretending these parts of ourselves don’t exist but by facing them head-on. And by saying no matter what we struggle with or the fears and anxieties we experience, we can defeat them and be ‘born again’ as the person we know ourselves to be in our hearts and minds.”

Completed by longtime guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, drummer Christian “CC” Coma, and bassist Lonny Eagleton, Black Veil Brides is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), Black Veil Brides is now a postmodern hard rock institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.

Black Veil Brides will next appear at several major rock festivals in the UK and Europe in June; Australia in July; and back home in the United States at RockFest WI 2022, Inkarceration Festival, and October’s highly anticipated When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

