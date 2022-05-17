Peaches Christ’s Lost Cult Film ‘ALL ABOUT EVIL’ Starring Natasha Lyonne Resurrected This Summer on Blu-ray & Shudder

Following a world premiere at the San Francisco International Film Festival and a limited theatrical run in 2010, Peaches Christ‘s All About Evil disappeared underground for years, becoming the stuff of legend. Now, the demented, blood-splattered classic is back for good, courtesy of a June 10th special edition Blu-ray release from Severin Films and a North American streaming release on Shudder June 13th.

To celebrate, Peaches Christ herself will present the film at “Peaches Christ 4-D Screenings” along the West Coast, including the Los Feliz 3 in Los Angeles on June 9 and the Victoria Theater in San Francisco on June 11 where the film was shot. Fans in Los Angeles can also attend a Blu-ray signing event at Dark Delicacies on June 12 with Peaches Christ and members of the cast.

‘All About Evil’ combines a wildly imaginative script with eye-popping buckets of blood. The film is anchored by a first-class cast: Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”, “Orange is the New Black”) as the mad projectionist, Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”, Kaboom), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Rob Zombie’s The Munsters), John Waters muse Mink Stole (Serial Mom, Hairspray), and Noah Segan (Knives Out, Looper).

The Blu-ray of ‘All About Evil’ will feature a brand-new HD restoration of the feature, along with newly-produced and archival bonus features for fans to devour. Severin Films will release the Blu-ray on June 10th. Shudder will release the film on its service June 13th to subscribers in North America.

Of the film’s long-awaited resurrection, Peaches Christ shared, “For years, the movie has been unavailable and fans have been clamoring for it. As the creator, it’s been frustrating, to say the least. I feel like I’ve been given a great gift from both Severin and Shudder and am thrilled so many new people will discover my Evil little baby. The BluRay and features are truly stunning. I’m really proud of the film and am hoping the re-release helps get another feature film going!”

In the years since the birth of ‘All About Evil,’ Peaches Christ has toured the globe, scaring and delighting audiences. For the past two years, Peaches has hosted Midnight Mass with Michael Varrati (Tales of Poe, “Dragula”), a podcast based on Peaches’ long-running cult movie series in San Francisco. Every week, the pair go deep into discussions on the nature and fanbase of cult cinema, discussing everything from the works of Dario Argento to Rock N’ Roll High School to Matilda.

Official Synopsis: When a mousy librarian (Lyonne) takes over her late father’s struggling movie theater, a series of grisly murders caught on camera will transform her into the new queen of indie splatter cinema.

