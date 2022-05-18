‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Starring Nicolas Cage To Hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD on June 21st!

Celebrate the world’s hero and prodigal movie star Nicolas Cage when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent arrives on Digital June 7 and on 4K Ultra HD?Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand June 21 from Lionsgate.
The adrenaline-fueled comedy stars Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage (Best Actor, Leaving Las Vegas, 1995; National Treasure Franchise, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Rock), Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian,” “Narcos,” “Game of Thrones”), Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, with Primetime Emmy® Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, “Glee,” 2010; “How I Met Your Mother,” Gone Girl, Harold & Kumar franchise), and Primetime Emmy® Award and GRAMMY Award® winner Tiffany Haddish (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Saturday Night Live,” 2018; Best Comedy Album, “Black Mitzvah”; Like a Boss, Night School, Girls Trip).
In this wildly entertaining, action-packed comedy, Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage plays…Nick Cage! Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and he must use his legendary acting skills, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to become a real-life action hero.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.
4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Deleted Scenes (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive producer Kevin Etten)
- The Mind
Meet the filmmakers and learn about the creative decisions behind the film. A film made with love, passion, and massive talent.
- Glimmers of a Bygone Cage
He’s back. Not that he went anywhere. Go back in time in this behind-the-scenes featurette and relive Nicolas Cage’s journey as an actor and see how a legendary career inspired both filmmakers and cast to create a new era of Cage.
- Everybody Needs a Javi
Nick Cage meets his ultimate fan. Discover why Pedro Pascal was the perfect choice to play the charismatic, lovable, and eccentric fan with a dark, dangerous secret.
- Nick, Nicky, and Sergio
The man, the actor, the legend. Take a look inside Nicolas Cage’s mind and find out how this film is the culmination of a legendary career, but also a new beginning for one of the most versatile actors of our time.
- Second Act Action
And . . . action, and more action! Immerse yourself in the exciting world of stunts and special effects that helped to create incredible, well-choreographed action sequences with the help of the latest in high technology for filmmaking.
- Cages 5 and Up
Don’t kids say the darndest things? What if what they said were lines from some of your favorite Nick Cage movies? We thought you’d never ask.
- SXSW Film Festival Q&A Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers.
- Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten
DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Deleted Scenes (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten)
- SXSW Film Festival Q&A Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers
- Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten
