Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Series To Premiere In November On Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that its original series TULSA KING, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who will also be at the helm as showrunner and writer. Currently in production in Oklahoma City, Okla., TULSA KING is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Mirroring the successful 2021 launches of 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of TULSA KING’s debut episode on Nov. 13, as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly anticipated season five premiere of YELLOWSTONE. Similarly, the second episode of TULSA KING will air behind YELLOWSTONE on Nov. 20. All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

The series will be executive-produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive-produce.

TULSA KING is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and the upcoming series LIONESS, 1883: THE BASS REEVES STORY, LAND MAN and 1932 (WT).

