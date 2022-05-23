COREY FELDMAN Announces Additional Dates For “LOVE RETOURS (22 + A Few In 22)” Concert Tour

The summer is about to heat up as legendary actor/musician/philanthropist Corey Feldman has announced additional dates for his upcoming Love Retours (22 + A Few In 22) concert tour. Marking his first U.S. tour in five years, the trek now kicks off on August 17th in Tempe, Arizona, and crisscrosses the entire country before finishing up with three epic Southern California dates in mid-September.

Tickets for all dates are available now through each venue. The tour comes hot on the heels of his new album Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love which features the viral hit “Comeback King” ft. Curtis Young, as well as his new box set Love Left 2.1. To learn more about the box set, fans can visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

“After five long years of dealing with the pandemic, being locked out of America for a year, stopping my last tour to produce a documentary, and then diving right into the production of my new album Love Left 2, as well as putting together this amazing box set, nothing sounds better to me than getting out of my studio and back on the road in front of live audiences where I’ve always felt most comfortable. We have a brand-new band and a brand-new album with 18 new songs to perform. This show will revisit much of my first Love Left album, making the show a combination of new and greatest hits, along with a potpourri of classics from my film catalog. In short, it will be a spectacular theatrical extravaganza you won’t want to miss.” — Corey Feldman

For special ticket packages, additional information on meet-and-greets, and more, visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

