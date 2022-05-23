‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ — Paramount Pictures Unleashes High-Intensity Trailer For Tom Cruise’s Next Blockbuster!

Paramount Pictures has unveiled a high-intensity teaser trailer for ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.’ The film is currently slated for a July 14th, 2023 release date.

The film is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the Rogue Nation and Fallout films in the series. ‘Dead Reckoning’ serves as the first of a two-part closer to Ethan Hunt’s decade-spanning saga. Joining Tom Cruise for the latest adventure is an all-star roster of characters from the previous films which includes regulars like Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. To up the ante, the series adds Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Part 2), Shea Whigham (American Hustle), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) to the mix!

