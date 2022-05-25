SKID ROW Unveil Official Music Video For “The Gang’s All Here”

SKID ROW have released the music video for their latest single “The Gang’s All Here” from the anticipated new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, available October 14 via earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.

“By the fans, for the fans!” is the mantra for this video, as the band called upon its loyal and dedicated fanbase to help create the video by submitting live footage and photos from Skid Row’s recent 2022 concerts, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal moments. The video is a testament to the power Skid Row have both on and off stage, as well as the chemistry within the band and with their fans.

“‘The Gang’s All Here,’ for me, represents the brotherhood of this band,” says Scotti Hill. “And with the addition of Erik [Grönwall], our bond is more solid than ever. Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show.”

“I’m so f**king psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans, for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!,” says Grönwall.

The song itself — and forthcoming album of the same name — were produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Ghost). This first single finds the band celebrating the spirit of being fully united and stronger than ever… out to reclaim their turf and title as true hard rock royalty.

The Gang’s All Here — you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The song will rekindle everything you felt that first time you heard the band. It’s like the first time you heard Skid Row — all over again.

The album is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including CD Digipak/1LP Gatefold (black, 180g); Ltd Splattered 1LP Gatefold (splattered black/white/red, 180g); Ltd Colored 1LP Gatefold (red transparent, 180g); Ltd Colored 1LP Gatefold (white, 180g).

‘THE GANG’S ALL HERE’ TRACK LISTING:

“Hell or High Water”

“The Gang’s All Here”

“Not Dead Yet”

“Time Bomb”

“Resurrected”

“Nowhere Fast”

“When the Lights Come On”

“Tear It Down”

“October’s Song”

“World’s on Fire”

SKID ROW ON TOUR:

5/26 — Morton , MN — Jackpot Junction

5/28 — Decatur, IL — Devon Amo

5/29 — Coleman, MO — Coleman Veterans Memorial Park

6/2 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center

6/3 — Cincinnati, OH — Hard Rock Casino

6/4 — Gary, IN — Hard Rock Casino

6/16 — Burlington, ON — Spencer Smith Park

6/18 — Lampe, MO — Black Mountain Amp

6/24 — Milwaukee, MO — Summerfest

6/25 — Aurora, IL — RiverEdge Park

7/20 — Orange County, CA — Pacific Amp

7/22 — Tucson, AZ — Casino Del Sol

7/23 — Las Vegas, NV — Sunset Station

7/24 — Temecula, CA — Pechanga

7/25 — Paso Robles, CA — California Mid State Fair

7/28 — Windsor, ON — Ceasars Casino

7/29 — Tiffen, OH — Ritz Theatre

7/30 — Terre Haute, IN — The Mill Amp

9/9 — Robinsonville, MS — Horseshoe Casino

9/15 — Lynn, MA — Lynn Auditorium

9/17 — Salamaca, NY — Senica Casino

9/23 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy

10/8 — Shelton , WA — Little Creed Casino

10/11 — Perry, GA — Georgia National Fair

10/13 — Kingston, NY — Ulster PAC

10/14 — Bethlehem, PA — Wild Creek Casino

10/15 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Casino

