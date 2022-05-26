CHEZ KANE Heads Into The “Powerzone” With Anthemic New Single

Welsh rocker/powerhouse vocalist Chez Kane has unleashed her brand new single ‘Powerzone.’ The anthemic track serves as not only a captivating song on its own, but also a preview of her second solo album, which is currently receiving its finishing touches and is anticipated for release in fall of this year.

Stream/Download “Powerzone” HERE: https://orcd.co/chezpower

“I’m back to it with album #2 in the works and I could not be happier! Danny Rexon and I have taken it up a notch and we are so excited to give you guys a sneak peek of my second album with my brand-new single, ‘Powerzone’. This song gave me the chills during the recording process. I really hope you guys feel the power in this song as much as I do,” says Chez.

Chez’ star really rose, deservedly so, with the release of her self-titled debut album in March 2021 (Check out Icon Vs. Icon’s interview Chez Kane – Click Here!) The Danny Rexon (of Crazy Lixx) produced album struck all the right chords with the melodic rock faithful and cemented itself as an instant classic upon release. With the new single ‘Powerzone’, an appetizer for her forthcoming second album, Chez is clearly indicating that she is ready to jump straight to the next level.

Stay tuned for more news about the forthcoming album in the coming months and in the meantime, be sure to play ‘Powerzone’ LOUD. See below for a list of upcoming tour dates.

Chez Kane Live:

SEPTEMBER

11: Rockin’ The Bowl – Sheffield

OCTOBER

27: o2 Academy 2 – London

28: Tivoli – Buckley

NOVEMBER

03: Waterloo Bar – Blackpool

04: Patriot – Crumlin

05: Nightrain – Bradford

06: Think Tank – Newcastle

18: Corporation – Sheffield

19: FiendFest – Ivory Black, Glasgow

20: The Station – Cannock

26: All Star Fest – Belgium

JANUARY 2023

13: Wolf – Barcelona

14: Caracol – Madrid

APRIL/MAY 2023

29-04: Monsters of Rock Cruise – USA

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.