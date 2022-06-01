MUSE Releases Official Music Video For “Will of The People”

GRAMMY Award-winning English rock band MUSE releases their newest song “Will of The People.” This is the third song from their forthcoming album of the same name, set for release on August 26th via Warner Records.

Earlier in the year the band released “Compliance” and “Won’t Stand Down,” both racking up critical acclaim and the latter described by NME as “an utterly classic tune. “Will of the People” is produced by Muse and mixed by Serban Ghenea and is an electric anthem that showcases the band’s prowess for storytelling and sonic-scene-creation.

Listen to “Will of the People” now HERE.

Today the band also shared the accompanying video directed by award-winning animator and producer Tom Teller. Watch the video below.

“Will of the People” is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought “fuck this,” says Matt Bellamy.

In further exciting news for fans, Muse is slated to perform a special limited amount of theater shows in October, throughout the US and a few dates in Europe:

October 4, 2022 Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

October 11, 2022 Chicago @ The Riviera Theater

October 14, 2022 Toronto @ The History

October 16, 2022 New York City @ The Beacon Theater

October 23, 2022 Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carre

October 25, 2022 Paris @ Salle Pleyel

October 26, 2022 Milan @ Alcatraz

Says the band, “We had such a good time at our recent charity shows at the Apollo in London last month we wanted to play some of these types of smaller theaters that we hadn’t played for a long time in the U.S and Europe before we head out on tour in 2023.”

For European shows, fans who have pre ordered the Will of the People record will have first access to tickets available for presale on Tuesday, June 21 at 10am local.

For North American shows, fan club presale will be available on Wednesday, June 22 at 10am local.

General on sale available June 24, 2022 at 10am local.

The band will also be performing at the following European festivals this summer:

June 3, 2022 Rock Am Ring Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 Rock Im Park Nuremberg, Germany

June 9, 2022 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 Firenze Rocks Florence, Italy

June 18, 2022 Rock In Rio Lisbon, Portugal

June 19, 2022 Isle of Wight Festival Newport, England

June 21, 2022 VOLT Festival Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 Tinderbox Festival Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 Mallorca Live Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 Ejekt Festival Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 OpenAir St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 Les Eurockéennes De Belfort Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 Beauregard Festival Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 Les Déferlantes Festival Céret, France

ABOUT MUSE

Muse is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their last album, Simulation Theory, debuted at #1 and marked the band’s sixth straight album to debut in the U.K top spot. Their previous studio album, Drones, went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band’s second, in February 2016. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released eight studio albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others.

