THE LUCID Release “Maskronaut” Video to Support Cancer Awareness

The Lucid, featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), bassist David Ellefson (ex Megadeth),guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller have released their music video for “Maskronaut”, a track from their debut self-titled album released October 15 via SpoilerHead Records. The video was directed by Michael Sarna.

In conjunction with the video release, the band are also aiming to help raise awareness for testicular cancer after their guitarist, Drew Fortier had been diagnosed with the disease last month. He is currently recovering from surgery and waiting to hear results back from pathology as well as next steps.

The Lucid along with Brynn Arens (Flipp) have set up a Gofundme page to help Fortier with medical costs during this time. Please donate here: https://gofund.me/858a5084

Fortier states, “You truly never know with these things. I wanted to make this public to help raise awareness with this type of cancer because it literally came on out of nowhere. I’m thankful for all the support and I want to give a big thank you to Dr. Masterson and his team at Indiana University for being true rock stars in their field.”

Ellefson adds, “We always felt ‘Maskronaut’ was a special song, even more so with the video. In light of recent circumstances with Drew’s health, we agreed this was the right time to release something uplifting and positive heading into the summer.”

“Maskronaut” was produced by Michael Sarna & David Ellefson, and apart from the band, stars Kyle & Ashleigh Abbott along with Alyson Montez.

The album, produced by Mike Heller and mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert, is out now streaming on all platforms. Physical copies can be purchased at: lucidofficial.com

Signed vinyl copies will be shipped out next month due to a shipping error with the signed inserts.

ABOUT THE LUCID

The Lucid are a four-piece hard rock band featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski

(Sponge), guitarist/filmmaker/actor Drew Fortier, Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson, and drummer Mike Heller (Malignancy, Raven, Fear Factory). The band formed in early 2020 initiated by demos from Fortier and Heller which caught the attention of frequent Fortier collaborator David Ellefson who joined the fold along with Sponge frontman Vinnie Dombroski to complete the lineup. The Lucid’s debut self-titled album was released October 15 and features 9 heavy hitting and emotionally charged tracks showcasing this eclectic quartet’s unique sonic approach.

