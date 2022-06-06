KEVIN HART Announces Second Leg of 2022 ‘Reality Check Tour’

Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade KEVIN HART has announced the second leg of his highly anticipated Reality Check Tour, which kicks off this month. Produced by Live Nation, the global tour will now have 70 dates, with 19 new shows just announced in North America, including stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, and Kevin’s hometown of Philadelphia.
Tickets for the second leg of the Reality Check Tour will go on-sale this Friday, June 10th at 10AM local time at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8th at 10AM local time through Thursday, June 9th at 11:59 PM local time.
Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.
KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – 2022 DATES:
Saturday, June 18 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena*
Sunday, June 19 – Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast*
Thursday, June 30 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center*
Friday, July 1: Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Saturday, July 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)
Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden*
Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC – Centre Bell*
Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, August 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena
Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center
Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL – United Center
Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*
*Non-Live Nation dates
Bolded dates are newly announced
This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.
Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.
All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.
Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.
ABOUT KEVIN HART:
Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Chairman of HARTBEAT and Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Both of these companies play an integral part of his eco-system serving as an incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.
In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for Best Original Audiobook in 2021.
Kevin’s brand partnerships include Fabletics Men, Chase, J.P. Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.
