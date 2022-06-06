KEVIN HART Announces Second Leg of 2022 ‘Reality Check Tour’

Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade KEVIN HART has announced the second leg of his highly anticipated Reality Check Tour, which kicks off this month. Produced by Live Nation, the global tour will now have 70 dates, with 19 new shows just announced in North America, including stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, and Kevin’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Tickets for the second leg of the Reality Check Tour will go on-sale this Friday, June 10th at 10AM local time at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8th at 10AM local time through Thursday, June 9th at 11:59 PM local time.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – 2022 DATES:

Saturday, June 18 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena*

Sunday, June 19 – Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast*

Thursday, June 30 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center*

Friday, July 1: Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)

Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)

Saturday, July 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)

Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)

Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK)

Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC – Centre Bell*

Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center

Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL – United Center

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*

*Non-Live Nation dates

Bolded dates are newly announced

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

ABOUT KEVIN HART:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Chairman of HARTBEAT and Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Both of these companies play an integral part of his eco-system serving as an incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for Best Original Audiobook in 2021.

Kevin’s brand partnerships include Fabletics Men, Chase, J.P. Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

