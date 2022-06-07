Predator Prequel ‘PREY’ Gets Fierce New Trailer and Poster Art; To Be Unleashed On Hulu August 5th!

The newest entry in the ‘Predator’ franchise, PREY, will soon be unleashed! Check out the first action-packed new trailer and poster art below. The highly anticipated film will be available to stream on August 5, 2022, as a Hulu Original.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the highly-anticipated film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s actors, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Dane DiLiegro will be playing the iconic Predator.

The film was written by Patrick Aison and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.

Official Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

