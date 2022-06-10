JIMMY EAT WORLD Release New Track “Something Loud”

Arizona rockers Jimmy Eat World release their powerful new track “Something Loud,” available everywhere digitally – HERE and accompanied by a video, co-directed by the band and Austin Gavin WATCH.

Since 2001, fans of Jimmy Eat World could confidently mark their calendars for the release of a new studio album every three years. Today, the band is in a familiar position to the lead up to the critically acclaimed Bleed American; sans-label and creatively invigorated with no one to answer to but themselves.

Produced by the band and Justin Meldel-Johnson, “Something Loud” has all the qualities that we come to expect of a Jimmy Eat World song: punchy, powerful guitar-driven intro, instrumental dynamics, topped off by the earnest lyrics, with Jim Adkins asking, “Do you still feel part of something loud?”

Inspiration struck Adkins as he witnessed the excitement over the announcement of October’s When We Were Young Festival. The overwhelming response to the lineup triggered a period of deep personal and professional reflection:

“While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff,” Adkins explains. “You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like shit-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were. Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.

The video for “Something Loud” finds Jimmy Eat World present and reflective — and for good reason, as they live in the moment of this current emo/alt resurgence and embrace the back-to-basics approach. Shot at their studio in black and white, the video is simple, showing a close-knit performance, reminiscent of 2021’s Phoenix Sessions concert film series. This visual, however, was meant to be much different as the band had been collaborating with friend and “555” co-director Mike Gill on over-the-top ideas when they got the unfortunate news of Mike’s passing. The closing scene is a nod to their late pal.

Touring will remain a priority for the band throughout 2022, with shows overseas in June and July, followed by the headlining Something Loud Tour across North America that begins September 8 in Cleveland. Ticket info for all shows can be found at www.jimmyeatworld.com.

JIMMY EAT WORLD 2022 TOUR DATES

with Charly Bliss

* = Festival Date

August 19 – Denver, CO – KTCL’s Big Gig*

September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live

September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival*

September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

September13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 18 – Chicago, IL – RiotFest*

September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – History

October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling*

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

Jimmy Eat World are celebrating nearly three decades and 10 albums of existence. Jimmy Eat World are: lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind.

