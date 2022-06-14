SHINEDOWN Announces Veeps Free Global Livestream Of ‘Planet Zero Album’ Release Day Show and In-Store Signing on July 1st

Following the recent arrival of their new single “Daylight,” multi-platinum rock band Shinedown have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new studio album Planet Zero with a free Veeps global livestream of their album release day event on July 1st. Taking place at Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg, FL, beginning at 3 pm EST, Shinedown will perform a ticketed free outdoor show followed by a celebration and signing in-store with fans.

Please visit the event page HERE to get access to the free ticket to this special release day livestream experience, which will be shared with fans worldwide by Veeps, a premium concert streaming platform launched by Joel and Benji Madden and part of Live Nation Entertainment.

Fans who would like to attend the performance in person at Daddy Kool Records can claim a free ticket HERE. The first 500 people to pre-order Planet Zero on Exclusive Clear LP/CD and select in-store pick-up as the shipping option HERE will be guaranteed entry to the in-store signing (which is separate from the performance ticket). The albums will be distributed in-store at the signing following the show.

About Shinedown

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 18 #1 rock hits (making them #1 on Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart), 14 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for every album, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large. On their masterfully realized 7th studio album Planet Zero out July 1st on Atlantic Records (which features current single, the soaring anthem “Daylight,” and lead single “Planet Zero”), Shinedown delivers an incisive yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in the last few years alongside a message of hope, perseverance, triumph, and compassion. Taking aim at the societal forces that keep us divided at a time when we need to be coming together, the high-concept,?viscerally charged?album, produced by Shinedown’s Eric Bass,addresses the divisiveness among those of differing ideologies, cancel culture ran rampant, the toxicity of social media, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of these things on mental health and humanity. Planet Zero is a reminder that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding. After all, it is the band’s?impassioned striving for unity?that?has long been at the heart of their creative output. Their last studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200,?simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts. Its accompanying 2021 feature film, directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica), is a riveting visual counterpart to the album’s narrative, weaving its 14 songs about the resolve of the human spirit into a provocative and thought-provoking cinematic journey that illuminates yet another dimension of their limitless creativity.

About Veeps

Veeps is the market leader in premium concert streaming, providing fans around the world with access to live and on-demand shows from popular artists and iconic venues. Launched in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, the platform has seen over one million fans watch live performances from over 2,000 artists. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). For more information, visit veeps.com.

