Michael Bay’s ‘TRANSFORMERS’ To Return To Theaters In Celebration of 15th Anniversary This July!

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment are bringing Michael Bay’s 2007 live-action extravaganza, TRANSFORMERS, back to movie theaters nationwide to celebrate the movie’s 15th Anniversary! The film will hit theaters for two nights only on July 10th and July 14th!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (participating theatres are subject to change).

Official Synopsis: From director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg comes the thrilling blockbuster battle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. When their epic struggle comes to Earth, all that stands between the Decepticons and ultimate power is a clue held by a young man named Sam (Shia LaBeouf). Teaming up Bumblebee, an Autobot disguised as Sam’s car, the heart-pounding race is on, against an enemy unlike anything anyone has seen before.

The star-studded film features Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky. Also included in the cast are Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson, Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor with John Turturro and Jon Voight. With a screenplay by Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman, story by John Rogers and Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman, this picture is also produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Ian Bryce and executive produced by Michael Bay, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.