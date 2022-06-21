IN THIS MOMENT Announce The ‘Blood 1983’ Tour

GRAMMY® Award-nominated hard rock outfit In This Moment have announced they will be hitting the road for their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More.

Kicking off August 26 in Evansville, Indiana – the Blood 1983 tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Click here for more info.

The tour announcement precedes the release of information for a special EP entitled Blood 1983, commemorating the ten year anniversary of In This Moment’s gold-certified album Blood (2012). Further details on the EP will be released in the coming weeks.

The Blood 1983 Tour

Fri, Aug 26 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

Sat, Aug 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun, Aug 28 – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center

Tue, Aug 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ??

Thu, Sept 1 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

Fri, Sep 2 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sep 3 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma ??

Tue, Sep 6 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu, Sep 8 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival ??

Fri, Sep 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sat, Sep 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Tue, Sep 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Wed, Sep 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – outdoor stage

Thu, Sep 15 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

Sat, Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun, Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Tue, Sep 20 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

Wed, Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Fri, Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival ??

Sat, Sep 24 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center ??

Sun, Sep 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live ?

Tue, Sep 27 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

Wed, Sep 28 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Fri, Sep 30 – Great Falls, MT – Centene Stadium

Sat, Oct 1 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

Mon, Oct 3 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue, Oct 4 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Oct 5 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

Fri, Oct 7 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sat, Oct 8 – Central Point, OR – Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Tue, Oct 11 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

Wed, Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri, Oct 14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sat, Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Tue, Oct 18 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

Wed, Oct 19 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

Fri, Oct 21 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Sat, Oct 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

? – No Nothing More

?? – Already announced and on sale now

More on In This Moment:

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered two gold singles—“Blood” and “Whore” followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. Bringing their total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, Ritual elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother[Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between.”

CONNECT WITH IN THIS MOMENT:

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.