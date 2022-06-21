MACHINE HEAD Release New Track “UNHALLØWED”; From Upcoming Album ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’

Bay Area metal titans, MACHINE HEAD, have dropped mammoth new track, “UNHALLØWED”, along with an accompanying video shot live from the band’s Electric Happy Hour series. Stream the new track HERE and watch the live video HERE. The new track is lifted from the band’s tenth studio album, ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ which will be released via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings on August 26th, 2022. Pre-orders available now HERE.

Speaking on the latest track to be released from the upcoming album, MACHINE HEAD founder, Robb Flynn shares:

“UNHALLØWED”: Chapter Six – ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’

“Drowning in the deepest depression of his life, Eros is at a breaking point. Collecting heartaches, loss, and near psychotic isolation, “Unhallowed” is the beginning of a powerful shift of our story. An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, Guitarist Wac?aw “Vogg” Kie?tyka, and Bassist/Backing Vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team.

“Anchored by an absolutely monstrous groove, the vocals melodically mirror the state of mind of Eros as he reels from the loss of his mother to a drug overdose and begins a slow downward spiral into madness. However, the culmination of the track infuses some much-needed light, but will it be enough?”

MACHINE HEAD’s upcoming album, ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on two main characters:

Character #1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.

MACHINE HEAD’s ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ Track Listing:

1. SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR

2. CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE

3. BECØME THE FIRESTØRM

4. ØVERDØSE

5. MY HANDS ARE EMPTY

6. UNHALLØWED

7. ASSIMILATE

8. KILL THY ENEMIES

9. NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS

10. BLØØDSHØT

11. RØTTEN

