Scream Factory To Unleash SPECIES Collector’s Edition 4KUHD On July 26th — Special Features Revealed!

Brace yourself for out-of-this-world action when the Shout Factory unleashes the highly anticipated SPECIES Collector’s Edition 4KUHD + Blu-ray Combo Pack on July 26th! Charged with pulse-pounding suspense, ingenious special effects from Richard Edlund (Raiders Of The Lost Ark) and a first-rate cast including Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger and introducing Natasha Henstridge, Species is an adrenaline-charged thrill-ride you’ll never forget.

Synopsis: When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able to fulfill her horrific purpose: to mate with unsuspecting men and produce offspring that could destroy mankind. As her deadly biological clock ticks rapidly, Fitch and his team are hurled into a desperate battle in which the fate of humanity itself hangs in the balance!

Bonus Features Include:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Negative

Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson

Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Negative

Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson

Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.

DISC 3 (BLU-RAY):

Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews With Director Roger Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak, Production Designer John Muto, Composer Christopher Young, Creature Designer Steve Johnson, And More

From Sil To Eve – An Interview With Actress Natasha Henstridge

Engineering Life

H.R. Giger At Work

The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery

Designing A Hybrid

Theatrical Trailer

Alternate Ending

Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)

