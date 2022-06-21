SPECIES Collector’s Edition 4KUHD + Blu-ray Combo Pack
Scream Factory To Unleash SPECIES Collector’s Edition 4KUHD On July 26th — Special Features Revealed!

Brace yourself for out-of-this-world action when the Shout Factory unleashes the highly anticipated SPECIES Collector’s Edition 4KUHD + Blu-ray Combo Pack on July 26th! Charged with pulse-pounding suspense, ingenious special effects from Richard Edlund (Raiders Of The Lost Ark) and a first-rate cast including Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger and introducing Natasha Henstridge, Species is an adrenaline-charged thrill-ride you’ll never forget.

Synopsis: When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able to fulfill her horrific purpose: to mate with unsuspecting men and produce offspring that could destroy mankind. As her deadly biological clock ticks rapidly, Fitch and his team are hurled into a desperate battle in which the fate of humanity itself hangs in the balance!

Special Offer: Order from ShoutFactory.com and get an EXCLUSIVE 18″ X 24″ ROLLED POSTER featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last!

Bonus Features Include:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Negative
  • Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson
  • Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Negative
  • Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson
  • Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.

DISC 3 (BLU-RAY):

  • Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews With Director Roger Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak, Production Designer John Muto, Composer Christopher Young, Creature Designer Steve Johnson, And More
  • From Sil To Eve – An Interview With Actress Natasha Henstridge
  • Engineering Life
  • H.R. Giger At Work
  • The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery
  • Designing A Hybrid
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Alternate Ending
  • Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)

 

