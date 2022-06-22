LIT Unveil Official Video For “Mouth Shut” Featuring Adrian Young of No Doubt!

Whether you posted something that didn’t go over well, or you accidentally sent a text to the wrong person, we all have had foot in mouth disease at some point. Sometimes you wish you would have just kept it to yourself is the impetus behind Lit’s latest single, “Mouth Shut” HERE.

The video for “Mouth Shut” features No Doubt’s Adrian Young with Lit drummer Taylor Carroll sharing beats on the skins. “What a pleasure to hang out with my Lit friends again! We laughed and had a blast shooting the video for such a cool song, “Mouth Shut”. It was so meaningful playing drums and filling the shoes of my pal Allen Shellenberger (RIP).” said Adrian.

“Mouth Shut” is off Lit’s long-awaited seventh studio album, Tastes Like Gold which was also just released via Round Hill Records HERE.

Lead guitarist Jeremy Popoff says: “We wanted to get back to the old school Lit sound with a modern day approach to the production. It took a minute to get our heads in the right place, especially with all of the craziness going on in the world. We started writing and making demos with Carlo Colasacco and YOUTHYEAR and we knew we had tapped into the vibe we were looking for. Tastes Like Gold is the album we wanted to make.”

Tastes Like Gold, produced by Carlo Colasacco, YOUTHYEAR & Lit features No Doubt’s Adrian Young, Butch Walker and American Authors.

The band have released three other tracks from Tastes Like Gold including, “Do It Again” HERE and lyric video HERE, “Kicked Off The Plane” HERE and lyric video HERE and “Yeah Yeah Yeah”- HERE (live performance video HERE & official video HERE) which was the first single from Tastes Like Gold.

Lit wrapped a two week trek across the UK in late April before embarking on their current US tour. Upcoming dates include Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on July 2 and a North American Fall tour TBA very soon. All dates are on sale now HERE

Catch up with Ajay & Jeremy as they give you a glimpse of what a day in their lives are like HERE and they also discuss some of their favorite albums with Spin Magazine HERE

In addition, Lit’s four part documentary style podcast about their iconic song, “MY OWN WORST ENEMY” that was produced for Round Hill Music by Osiris Media is available now. Listen to My Own Worst Enemy, The Podcast. Presented by Round Hill Music HERE

LIT 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, June 17: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Saturday, June 25: Middletown, PA @ Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey

Saturday, July 2: Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Friday, August 12: Maryville, TN@ The Shed Smokehouse

Saturday, August 13: Suwanee, GA @Suwanee Town Center Park

Saturday, August 20: Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery w/Everclear

Sunday, September 4: Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival w/Jelly Roll & Shinedown

Friday, September 9: Omaha, NE @Shadow Ridge Music Festival w/ 311

Friday, September 16: Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater w/Hoobastank

Saturday, September 17: Boise, ID @ Expo Idaho w/Hoobastank

About Lit:

Lit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90’s and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock,”, and “Lipstick & Bruises.” The band has released 7 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and will be releasing new material in 2022.

The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members including brothers Ajay Popoff (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar), and Kevin Baldes (bass). Their double platinum mega-hit “My Own Worst Enemy” is one of the most broadcasted, covered, karaoke’d, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year. Their unforgettable video for “Miserable” featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000. Lit continues to actively tour their “high-octane performances that have thrilled millions of fans across the world.” (Center Stage Magazine). “The common thread that never changes with Lit is that you can tell the Popoff brothers are in the mix,” Jeremy says with pride. “I’m still playing a Fender Telecaster or a Gibson Les Paul down to my knees, through a Marshall amp with an overdrive stomp box pedal, and Ajay still sounds like Ajay.”

Their new music promises to deliver the catchy sing-able Lit rockers they have become known for, all while evolving with their lifelong fans. “We’ve taken everyone on a hell of a ride,” says Ajay. “Our fans have allowed us to follow whatever path we’ve chosen. Now, we really want them to feel like we delivered on this batch of songs.” While bassist Kevin Baldes says, “We’re just relentless. It took us ten years to get from being little kids in the garage to our first major deal. We never gave up. We just love being in a rock ‘n’ roll band, writing songs, and bringing them to life on stage.”

“When you’re listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit,” Jeremy states. “We hope you feel like, ‘Damn. In the middle of the shit storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time’.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.