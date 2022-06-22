SPIRITBOX Announce 3-Song Single ‘Rotoscope’; Drop New Video For Title Track!

2021’s hottest heavy band, SPIRITBOX, have today announced the release of their first new music since their incendiary, chart topping debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’. The new release comes in the form of a 3-track single titled ‘Rotoscope’ and sees the band bringing their unique spin to a more industrial, 90s alt-rock-tinged sound. The new drop is accompanied by an official music video directed by Max Moore which can be watched below.
The full 3 songs can be streamed HERE.
SPIRITBOX | ROTOSCOPE
Track List:
- Rotoscope
- Sew Me Up
- Hysteria
SPIRITBOX ON TOUR
US Festival Run
July 14 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest
July 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection – SOLD OUT Headline Show
July 16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Fest
Headline Show w/ Dayseeker and Brand of Sacrifice
August 24 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
Spiritbox w/ Ghost, Mastodon
Aug. 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug. 27 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Convention Center Arena
Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 31 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena
Sept. 02 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sept. 03 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Sept. 04 – Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sept. 06 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena
Sept. 08 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
Sept. 09 – Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena
Sept. 10 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center
Sept. 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
Sept. 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Coliseum
Sept. 19 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Sept. 20 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Sept. 21 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
Sept. 22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life ***
Sept. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center**
Oct. 07 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock ***
* Ghost and Spiritbox only
** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass
*** Spiritbox only
ABOUT SPIRITBOX:
SPIRITBOX arguably *the* hottest new band in heavy music over the past 12 months, dropped their long awaited debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’ in September of last year. The release rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, from perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press, to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, MetalHammer, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar, and Revolver. It spawned a string of hit singles including “Holy Roller“, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you” and ‘Eternal Blue’ charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, #3 Album Sales and top 20 of the official charts in Australia (#8), Germany (#17) and UK (#19).
SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 185 million streams across platforms. They were nominated for 2 Juno Awards this year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year.
