SPIRITBOX Announce 3-Song Single ‘Rotoscope’; Drop New Video For Title Track!

2021’s hottest heavy band, SPIRITBOX, have today announced the release of their first new music since their incendiary, chart topping debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’. The new release comes in the form of a 3-track single titled ‘Rotoscope’ and sees the band bringing their unique spin to a more industrial, 90s alt-rock-tinged sound. The new drop is accompanied by an official music video directed by Max Moore which can be watched below.

SPIRITBOX | ROTOSCOPE

Track List:

Rotoscope Sew Me Up Hysteria

SPIRITBOX ON TOUR

US Festival Run July 14 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest July 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection – SOLD OUT Headline Show July 16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Fest Headline Show w/ Dayseeker and Brand of Sacrifice August 24 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues Spiritbox w/ Ghost, Mastodon Aug. 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego Aug. 27 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Convention Center Arena Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center Aug. 31 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena Sept. 02 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena Sept. 03 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena Sept. 04 – Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena Sept. 06 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena Sept. 08 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest* Sept. 09 – Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena Sept. 10 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena Sept. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center Sept. 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center Sept. 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre Sept. 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Coliseum Sept. 19 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center Sept. 20 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre Sept. 21 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena Sept. 22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *** Sept. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center** Oct. 07 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *** * Ghost and Spiritbox only ** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass *** Spiritbox only

ABOUT SPIRITBOX:

SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 185 million streams across platforms. They were nominated for 2 Juno Awards this year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year.

