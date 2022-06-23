NEEDTOBREATHE Releases “Talk of the Town” Summer Single; Joins OneRepublic ‘Never Ending Summer Tour’

Word on the street is that GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum selling NEEDTOBREATHE are set to become the “talk of the town” with their first new music of 2022 and first independent release in the bands storied career. Their new summer single, “Talk of the Town,” is a fun head-turning anthem which NEEDTOBREATHE hopes will encourage listeners to “not to take themselves too seriously.’ The accompanying music video, directed by Dylan Reyes, follows the ‘perfect’ people of Summer around the streets of Nashville caught up in their own obsession with self-image. “Talk of the Town” was written by Bear Rinehart, Jon Hume and Tofer Brown, was produced by NEEDTOBREATHE and their longtime collaborator Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Ingrid Michaelson).

“We wanted to release a one-off summer rock song that has some attitude and is fun to sing,” shares the band. “For the video, we wanted to make something outlandish that shows how ridiculous people can be caring about self-image. We all can put on a mask to try and make ourselves look like we’ve got it all together. But clearly, nobody’s perfect. We hope people dig it.”

Next month, NEEDTOBREATHE with embark on a 40-city amphitheater tour with OneRepublic. The tour, called the Never Ending Summer Tour, kicks off on July 8th at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC before continuing in cities such as Boston, Detroit, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more then wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL on September 4th. Tickets are now available HERE

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE are a dynamic force in rock, who have generated over one billion streams, topped several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales Charts and have sold-out arenas and amphitheaters all over the world. They’ve garnered two Billboard Music Award Nominations and appeared on nearly every network television show including The Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Late Show with James Corden and CBS’ Sunday Morning.

Even as the pandemic raged NEEDTOBREATHE continued to expand its fanbase, as evidenced by their 2020 album release, Out of Body. It received worldwide critical praise and debuted in the Top 5 of three Billboard Charts. Their surprise eighth studio album Into The Mystery was their 5th No. 1 album. An accompanying feature-length documentary was released the following November in theatres across the US.

