Long Live DMX: New Single By Late Rapper “Know What I Am” Available Now On Digital & 7”!

One of the greatest MCs in hip hop history DMX lives on with the release of a brand-new single, which was recorded shortly before his passing last year and is released posthumously today. The late rap legend was well-known for his immense self-confidence and heavy bravado, a fact he makes clear on this new single “Know What I Am.” Even in his final days, the intensely personal artist had an unshakable faith in himself and what he was doing.

The track’s production carries on the mix of hip hop and rock that marked X’s previous single “X Moves,” which featured rock legends Steve Howe (of Yes) and Ian Paice (of Deep Purple). For “Know What I Am,” X’s gruff vocal delivery meets a dark rock production courtesy of producer/guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite who has worked with Tricky, Peter Murphy, The Mission and more, along with Jürgen Engler of German industrial pioneers Die Krupps, and a relative newcomer Ahrya Far, a Los Angeles-based producer/performer formerly of Pixel Terror and currently of Bosquet. Together this trio constructed a hard-hitting track to match some of X’s most powerful and inventive wordplay in years!

Stream/download the single: https://orcd.co/dmx_know_what_i_am

“Know What I Am” is also being released as a limited-edition RED MARBLE 7” vinyl backed with a recut version of X’s classic “Lord Give Me A Sign!”

Order the limited edition 7” vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/dmx-know-what-i-am-limited-edition-red-marble-7-vinyl/

