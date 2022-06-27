GENERATION RADIO Release Official Video For “Lights Go Out In Paradise”

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of the upcoming self-titled debut album from Generation Radio, a colossal new rock group centered around the combined talents of Jay Demarcus (Rascal Flatts) and Jason Scheff (longtime lead vocalist of Chicago), on August 12, 2022. Today, the supergroup released the second single and video from the album for the track “Lights Go Out In Paradise.”

Watch the video for the first single from the album ‘Why Are You Calling Me Now?” HERE: https://youtu.be/A5mLWhEkzGo

Fans of classic AOR in the style of Journey and Chicago are going to absolutely lose their minds when they hear Generation Radio’s stunning debut.

Pre-order/save “Generation Radio” on CD/LP/Digital HERE: https://orcd.co/genradio

In the beginning of 2020, Generation Radio came together with the intent to form a band with a purpose – to bring classic 80’s rock back to life. As their self-titled debut illustrates, mission accomplished! Two-time Grammy award winning bassist Jay Demarcus of the hugely popular country act Rascal Flatts and Jason Scheff, who was lead vocalist and bass player for the multi-platinum band Chicago for over 30 years, are joined by drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo (Journey, Revolution Saints) guitarist Chris Rodriguez and guitarist Tom Yankton in Generation Radio.

“Generation Radio” Tracklisting:

1. Why Are You Calling Me Now?

2. Angels

3. All Night To Get There

4. I Hope You Find It

5. Time To Let It Go

6. Lights Go Out In Paradise

7. Don’t Go

8. Smoking

9. Anything But Us

10. Waiting On Your Sunshine

11. Finally Got It Right

LINE-UP:

Jay DeMarcus

Jason Scheff

Deen Castronovo

Tom Yankton

Chris Rodriguez

