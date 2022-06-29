‘Lucifer: The Sixth & Final Season’ To Hit DVD On September 13th; Special Features Announced

After six hell-raising seasons Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC mark the end of an epic era with the final installment of the action-packed series with the release of Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season on DVD on September 13th, 2022.

Lucifans can purchase the final set to add to their collection which, in addition to all 10 fiery episodes from season six, also contains deleted scenes and a gag reel. Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and will also be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are easily found at www.warnerarchive.com and on your favorite online retailer sites.

Put on your devilish grins – as Lucifer: The Complete Series will also be available, containing all 93 exhilarating episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all six epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Lucifer: The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $112.99 SRP ($134.99 in Canada).

In the sixth and final season of Lucifer, we close the chapter on our crime-solving Devil. With Los Angeles no longer the battleground for his angelic siblings, Lucifer’s relationship with Chloe has never been stronger. Life is good. But if we know anything about this fallen angel, it’s that his past always finds a way of catching up to him!

The series stars Tom Ellis (Rush, The Fades), Lauren German (A Walk To Remember), Kevin Alejandro (Parenthood), DB Woodside (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Sparticus), Aimee Garcia (George Lopez) and Rachael Harris (The Good Wife). Based on the characters from DC created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television. Developed by Tom Kapinos (Californication), the series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean films), Jonathan Littman (The Amazing Race, CSI franchise), Joe Henderson (White Collar, Almost Human), Ildy Modrovich (CSI: Miami, Californication), KristiAnne Reed (CSI: Cyber), Jason Ning (The Expanse, Perception) and Tom Ellis.

SPECIAL FEATURES

• Deleted Scenes

• Gag Reel

10 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Nothing Ever Changes Around Here Buckets of Baggage Yabba Dabba Do Me Pin the Tail on the Daddy The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar A Lot Dirtier Than That My Best Fiend’s Wedding Save the Devil, Save the World Goodbye Lucifer Partners ‘Til the End

