‘Starhunter Redux: The Complete Series’ Collector’s Edition To Make Its Blu-Ray Debut On July 26th!

Starhunter ReduX has finally landed! On July 26, 2022, Shout! Factory will release Starhunter ReduX: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for the first time ever. Featuring re-mastered episodes, newly filmed sequences, updated visual effects and a new audio edit, the box set also includes a variety of brand-new bonus features including a behind-the-scenes featurette, Green Screen Follies, a live performance from composer Donald Quan, Starhunter at FanExpo, and more!

Co-created by Philip Jackson and Daniel D’or and starring Michael Paré (Streets of Fire, Eddie and The Cruisers), Stephen Marcus (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Tanya Allen (Silent Hill), Claudette Roche (The Game), and Clive Robertson (Darkstar: The Motion Picture), this beloved science-fiction adventure series is finally available as a 10-disc Blu-ray set including all 44 episodes, with all of the expanded footage, special effects and the originally intended 16:9 aspect ratio intact.

Official Synopsis: Welcome to the year 2275. Earth has colonized the entire solar system … but danger still lurks in every corner of the universe. Bounty hunter Dante Montana (Paré) and his crew travel among the stars on the trail of interplanetary criminals, including the Raiders – an evil cabal that Dante believes kidnapped his beloved son. Elsewhere, covert forces wage a desperate war to unlock the secrets of the mysterious Divinity Cluster, believed to hold powerful knowledge that in the wrong hands would offer the power to dominate the known universe.

Bonus Features:

NEW Green Screen Follies

NEW Recording the Theme

NEW Composer Donald Quan…Live!

NEW The Rudolpho Monologues compilation featurette

Behind-The-Scenes Featurette, newly edited with additional material not included in previous releases

Effects: Before and After, newly edited with additional material not included in previous releases

Starhunter at FanExpo , newly edited with additional material not included in previous releases

Promos

