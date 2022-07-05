Hard-Hitting MMA Drama ‘Warrior’ To Receive 4K UHD Steelbook Release On August 30th!

The MMA-centered family drama, Warrior, arrives August 30 on 4K Ultra HD™ (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) SteelBook®from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Warrior features Joel Edgerton (The Gift, The Great Gatsby), Tom Hardy (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises), Jennifer Morrison (TV’s “House,” TV’s “Once Upon a Time”), Frank Grillo (The Grey, The Purge: Anarchy), and Nick Nolte (Affliction, The Prince of Tides). Warrior will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

Official Synopsis: An ex-Marine haunted by a tragic past, Tommy Riordan returns home and enlists his father, a recovering alcoholic and his former coach, to train him for an MMA tournament awarding the biggest purse in the history of the sport. Tommy’s estranged brother Brendan, a former MMA fighter unable to provide for his family as a public school teacher, also enters the competition. Set on a collision course with each other, the two brothers must finally confront the forces that tore them apart, all the while waging the most intense winner-take-all battle of their lives.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

“Redemption: Bringing Warrior to Life” Documentary

Philosophy in Combat: Mixed Martial Arts Strategy

Simply Believe: A Tribute to Charles “Mask” Lewis, Jr.

Cheap Shots: Gag Reel

Brother vs. Brother: Anatomy of the Fight

The Diner: Deleted Scene with Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte (with Optional Commentary)

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Gavin O’Connor, Cowriter Anthony Tambakis, Editor John Gilroy, and Actor Joel Edgerton

Full Contact: Blu-ray™ Enhanced Viewing Mode — An In-Depth Original and Personal Look at Warrior with the Cast and Crew (Blu-ray™ Only)

