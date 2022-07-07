Joey Bada$$ Shares “Survivor’s Guilt” Single From Upcoming ‘2000’ Album

Ahead of his forthcoming album, 2000, now slated for release on July 22nd via Pro Era/Columbia Records, Joey Bada$$ shares a new single from the project, “Survivor’s Guilt.” The song arrives on the birthday of Capital STEEZ in tribute to the late Pro Era rapper’s life and musical legacy, additionally dedicated to Joey’s late cousin Junior B.

Speaking on the track, Joey shares: “this song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words.”

2000 will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after his classic mixtape, 1999. In lieu of the new track, Joey’s 1999 2000 summer North American tour is currently underway where he will perform a hometown show at New York City’s Terminal 5 tonight with support from Capella Grey.

“Survivor’s Guilt” — WATCH/LISTEN: https://joeybadass.lnk.to/SurvivorsGuilt

2000 — PRE-ORDER/SAVE: joeybadass.com/2000

Upcoming Tour Dates:

07/07/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/08/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage

07/12/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

About Joey Bada$$:

Born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, Joey Bada$$ grew up in Bed-Stuy reading the works of Harlem Renaissance writers and beyond, building a natural transition to rap by bringing a careful artist’s eye to what was already familiar to his hometown’s hip-hop audience. At 17, he dropped his career-launching mixtape 1999, which merged the gritty New York of the past and his present with a technical skill set, making him one of the most sought-after young talents in the industry.

Joey’s debut album, 2015’s B4.DA.$$, debuted at No. 5 on Billboard and topped the hip-hop charts. His 2017 album, All-Amerikkkan Badass, showed his chops as a political writer with a gift for melody, translating his world-wearied observations into unifying anthems. Amidst the music, he’s brought his creativity to a new medium that same year, appearing in a well-reviewed, fan-favorite role on USA Network’s hit show Mr. Robot. In 2019, he released a collaborative project with Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers, Escape From New York, and toured the country as a collective.

Continuing his pursuit of acting, he recently starred in the Oscar award-winning short film Two Distant Strangers and debuted his starring role as the villain, Unique, in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” from the successful “Power” franchise on Starz. His latest performances on the screen cemented the fact that he is an ambitious and skilled actor who will be around for a long time.

In early 2022, Joey began teasing that he would be releasing a new album this year with his single “Head High” and recently announced that indeed his new project titled 2000 will be released on the 10-year anniversary of his breakout mixtape 1999. Following the release of the project, Joey will embark on a 20-date summer tour. 2000 is set to start a new chapter for the 27-year old multi-hyphenate while closing another one. The album title serves as a reminder for the world that time is a concept and it’s really just been one long year since Joey and Pro Era exploded onto the scene in 2012.

