MARIO LOPEZ Joins Forces With Menudo Productions To Reinvent Iconic Boy Band MENUDO

After 12 years of dormancy, the iconic Menudo brand is returning to the world stage with a global talent search for the new Menudo.

Auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16 will begin online this July, followed by live auditions in various cities starting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 17. Mario Lopez will be inviting the entire world to follow weekly highlight videos on Menudo streaming platforms to discover, comment, and share their favorite contestants. Entrants will be able to upload their video auditions to a Menudo audition app when Mario announces the kickoff of the auditions in two weeks.

“Like so many people across the globe, I grew up as a huge Menudo fan. I am so excited and honored to be part of bringing this iconic Latin boy band back to the world!” commented Mario Lopez

Menudo remains the most popular Latin boy band of all time. From its beginning in 1977 to 2009, Menudo dominated the Hispanic pre-teen and teen markets, sold more records than BTS and One Direction combined, broke concert attendance records, and set the standard for all Boy Bands that followed. Menudo’s formula of introducing a new talent as older talent graduates from the group distinguishes Menudo from every other boy band; Unlike previous group incarnations, the new Menudo members will be sharing in all concert, merchandise, and music revenue. Menudo’s Miami-based management and coaching team will consist of seasoned and vetted professionals.

Industry veteran Angel Zamora, overseeing the project, stated, “Working with Mario Lopez, Paul Tarnopol, and Menudo’s completely new management team to discover and develop the next generation of superstars is the honor of a lifetime.”

Menudo Productions CEO Paul Tarnopol stated, “By utilizing social media, the Metaverse, and A.I., Menudo will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago. More importantly, our management team is committed to the safety, well-being, and financial security of each-and-every member of Menudo; This is what we mean by “A New Beginning.”

FOLLOW MENUDO ON SOCIALS

YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

ABOUT MARIO LOPEZ

Mario Lopez is the consummate entertainer. He is the 2-time Emmy-winning host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” & “Access Daily.” He has an overall development deal with NBC/Universal. In addition, Mario produced and starred in the beloved reboot of “Saved By The Bell,” which is currently streaming season 2 on Peacock. Mario currently hosts the national iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.” Lopez is a constant presence on the pop culture scene with a legion of fans across the board. Actor, NYT Best Selling author, producer, and host Lopez’s prolific career has made him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. Lopez’s acting credits include This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, and Nip/Tuck, among many others. In 2008, Mario Lopez made his Broadway debut as Zach in the revival of A Chorus Line, where he met his wife, Courtney. Mario and Courtney have three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic, and Santino.

ABOUT MENUDO PRODUCTIONS

MENUDO PRODUCTIONS, LLC is a Miami-based music and entertainment company focused on talent development and content creation for the global teen and pre-teen music markets. Menudo Productions is owned by Menudo International, LLC, which purchased the rights to the Menudo brand in 2016. In addition to producing music and live concerts, Menudo Productions is developing content across multiple platforms including television, film and the Metaverse.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.