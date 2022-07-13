‘The Bionic Woman: The Complete Series’ To Receive Debut Blu-ray Release In August 30 Via Shout! Factory

She can hear things undetectable to the human ear. She can crush steel in one hand. She can run faster than a sports car. She is The Bionic Woman: the world’s first female cyborg … and the role model who inspired an entire generation.

On August 30, 2022, Shout! Factory will release the award-winning The Bionic Woman: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for the first time. Featuring all 58 episodes of the series transferred in 2010 from interpositive film elements struck from the original negatives, the 18-disc release includes hours of bonus features, including new audio commentaries with author Herbie J. Pilato, new audio commentaries with director Alan J. Levi, the new featurette Bryan Cranston Gives It To Us Straight, and much, much more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Join Primetime Emmy Award™ winner Lindsay Wagner in all 58 action-packed episodes from the riveting, iconic series The Bionic Woman. From the early days honing her new abilities as a top-secret agent for the Office of Scientific investigations, to her changing relationship with Steve Austin (The Six Million Dollar Man), to her increasingly dangerous role as a secret agent, Jaime Sommers’ incredible, trailblazing journey is chronicled here, and it remains an indelible chapter in television history.

The Bionic Woman Bonus Features

Season 1:

NEW Audio Commentary with author Herbie J. Pilato on the episodes WELCOME HOME JAMIE, A THING OF THE PAST, CLAWS, THE DEADLY MISSILES, BIONIC BEAUTY and CANYON OF DEATH

NEW Audio Commentary with director Alan J. Levi on THE DEADLY MISSILES

Audio Commentary with director Alan J. Levi and writer James D. Parriott on MIRROR IMAGE

Audio Commentary with creator/writer/director Kenneth Johnson on THE GHOST HUNTER

Audio Commentary with writer Kenneth Johnson on THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN: THE BIONIC WOMAN Part 1 and 2

Bonus Crossover episodes from THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN – BIONIC WOMAN Part 1 & 2 and THE RETURN OF THE BIONIC WOMAN Part 1 & 2

Bionic Beginnings

Gag Reel

Original Promos

Photo Gallery

Season 2:

NEW Audio Commentary with author Herbie J. Pilato on THE RETURN OF BIGFOOT Part 1 & 2

NEW Audio Commentary with director Alan J. Levi on ROAD TO NASHVILLE and ONCE A THIEF

Audio Commentary with actress Lindsay Wagner on ROAD TO NASHVILLE and BIOFEEDBACK

Audio Commentary with creator/writer/director Kenneth Johnson on DOOMSDAY IS TOMORROW Part 1 & 2

Bonus Crossover episodes from THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN – THE RETURN OF BIGFOOT, KILL OSCAR Part 2

Bionic Woman Toy Still Gallery

Bionic Testing Center Still Gallery

Photo Gallery

Season 3:

NEW Audio Commentary by Bionic Woman fan/collector/webmaster James Sherrard on ON THE RUN

NEW Bryan Cranston Gives It To Us Straight – the actor talks about his time on THE RETURN OF THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN AND THE BIONIC WOMAN

Audio Commentary with writer James D. Parriott on THE BIONIC DOG

Audio Commentary with writer Steven E. De Souza on ON THE RUN

Podcast Commentary with Bionic Woman fan/collector/webmaster James Sherrard on BRAIN WASH

Q & A with actress Lindsay Wagner

Bionic Blast

THE RETURN OF THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN AND THE BIONIC WOMAN (Reunion Film)

Bonus Disc:

BIONIC SHOWDOWN (Reunion Film)

BIONIC EVER AFTER? – NEW 2K scan of the interpositive (Reunion Film)

Next Time on THE BIONIC WOMAN – over 30 minutes of original promos

TV commercials

Photo Galleries from Kenneth Johnson’s personal collection including photos from BionicCon and the original Commentary sessions

