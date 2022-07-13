TURTLE POWER SWEEPSTAKES — Fans Can Win a Custom “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Themed XBox Series S Console!

Paramount Consumer Products has announced a bodacious summer sweepstakes that will make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) fans scramble for their coins. Every month from July to October, one lucky fan will level up their gaming station with a custom-sculpted, hand-painted, totally rad XBox Series S console! Check out how to enter the giveaway below. The first sweepstakes kicks-off in partnership with G4TV and features an iconic Shredder console as the first giveaway!



How to Enter: Between July 13th and July 21st, follow the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@TMNT) and/or G4TV (@G4TV) accounts on Instagram or Twitter and reply with the hashtag #TurtlePowerSweepstakes in the comment section of the post and/or tweet announcing the Sweepstakes for a chance to win this tribute to the Turtles’ legendary arch-nemesis.

For a full list of rules, how to enter, and more amazing retro gaming merch, please visit www.turtlepowersweepstakes.com.



Also, fans are encouraged to share their pics and videos of why they love the villainous mastermind (not necessary to enter the sweepstakes; see official rules). Do you rock a mohawk like Bebop? Name your cat Shredder? Store your toy collection in a life-size sewer replica? Then SHARE AWAY!

More to Come: The fun will continue throughout the summer for TMNT fans with three additional sweepstakes – one in August, one in September, and one in October – for a chance to win additional themed, custom Xbox Series S consoles. While those designs are currently top secret, the next sweepstakes will be unlocked in August with full information available atwww.turtlepowersweepstakes.com.



