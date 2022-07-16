Pop Legend COREY FELDMAN Celebrates 51st Birthday With Release of New Single “Without U”

Legendary actor/musician/philanthropist Corey Feldman is ringing in his 51st birthday today with the release of a new single titled “Without U.” The single marks the since Feldman’s CiFi Records inked a distribution partnership with Sony/The Orchard. The track is available to stream on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. Additionally, Feldman took to social media to offer fans a behind-the-scenes preview of a short film that is currently in the works to support the new track!

The track paves the way for what is sure to be an incredible summer for Feldman and his band as additional dates for his upcoming Love Retours (22 + A Few In 22) concert tour were recently revealed. Marking his first U.S. tour in five years, the trek now kicks off on August 17th in Tempe, Arizona, and crisscrosses the entire country before finishing up with three epic Southern California dates in mid-September.

Tickets for all dates are available now through each venue. The tour comes hot on the heels of his new album Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love which features the viral hit “Comeback King” ft. Curtis Young, as well as his new box set Love Left 2.1. To learn more about the box set, fans can visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

“After five long years of dealing with the pandemic, being locked out of America for a year, stopping my last tour to produce a documentary, and then diving right into the production of my new album Love Left 2, as well as putting together this amazing box set, nothing sounds better to me than getting out of my studio and back on the road in front of live audiences where I’ve always felt most comfortable. We have a brand-new band and a brand-new album with 18 new songs to perform. This show will revisit much of my first Love Left album, making the show a combination of new and greatest hits, along with a potpourri of classics from my film catalog. In short, it will be a spectacular theatrical extravaganza you won’t want to miss.” — Corey Feldman

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES:

Aug 17 – The Marquee -Tempe, AZ

Aug 18 – Rail Club Live

Aug 20 – Santa Carla Summer Weekend – San Antonio, TX

Aug 21 – Santa Carla Summer – San Antonio, TX

Aug 24 – King of Clubs – Columbus, OH

Aug 25 – Piere’s Entertainment Center – Ft. Wayne, IL

Aug 26 – Brauer House – Lombard, IL

Aug 27 – Hobart Art Theater – Hobart, IN

Aug 28 – Token Lounge – Westland, MI

Aug 30 – Hard Rock – Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 1 – Granite State Music Hall – Laconia, NH

Sept 2 – The Stafford Palace Theater – Stafford Springs, CT

Sept 3 – Reverb – Reading, PA

Sept 4 – Colony – Woodstock, NY

Sept 6 – Capital Arts Center – Bowling Green, KY

Sept 7 – Headliners Music Hall – Louisville, KY

Sept 8 – Wildey Theater – Edwardsville, IL

Sept 9 – Hard Rock Casino – Sioux City, IA

Sept 10 – The Venue – Denver, CO

Sept 11 – Liquid Joe’s – Salt Lake City, UT

Sept 13 – The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano, CA

Sept 14 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA

Sept 16 – The Canyon – Montclair, CA

Sept 17 – The Canyon – Agoura Hills, CA

Sept 18 – The Canyon – Santa Clarita, CA

For special ticket packages, additional information on meet-and-greets, and more, visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

