COMEDY CENTRAL To Premiere ‘South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert’ On August 13th!

Comedy Central has announced they will be airing “South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert” starring South Park co-creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus and Ween.

The concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the renowned franchise with iconic songs from the historic series premieres Saturday, August 13 at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available to stream the following day, Sunday, August 14th, on Paramount+.

It will also be available in international territories where the service is available. Filmed in Colorado at the renowned Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert celebrates the essential role music has played in the series since its debut 25 years ago. Joined by Primus and Ween, Parker and Stone will perform many fan favorites. Primus and Ween will also collaborate with their own songs in honor of their long-standing relationship with South Park.

Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.CC.com.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, including last year’s SOUTH PARK POST COVID and SOUTH PARK POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID as well as this year’s SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS and SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

